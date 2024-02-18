How to use the Gemini app on Android

When you know how to use the Gemini app on your Android device, you can get the most out of it. You can get the information you need and see where there is room for improvement on Google's side. The good news is that you won't have a hard time using Gemini since you'll practically be picking up where you left off with Google Assistant.

But is Google Assistant living its last days? Time will tell if Google Assistant is completely wiped from the face of the earth. But for now, it's time to see how you can use the Gemini app and what it offers.

How to use the Google Gemini app

To start using the Google Gemini app, you'll need to download it from Google Play. If you search for it and don't see it, it's not yet available in your area, but it should be coming soon. If you're unable to install the app, you can always go to Gemini's website and test it out there.

But, if you can install the app, you'll notice that Gemini still needs Google Assistant for certain tasks.

Note: To use Google Gemini on Android, you'll need a phone with at least 4GB of RAM and running on Android 12 and up. You'll also need to have the Google app up to date. If you don't, Gemini will remind you to update it. The Gemini App won't be available using a Google Account managed by a Google Workspace for Education account for minors or Family Link.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Once you opt-in for Gemini, it'll take over as your Google Assistant. The next time you say Hey Google or use your preferred method to activate it, Gemini will be the one greeting you.

To start using Gemini:

1. Open the Google Gemini App.

2. Tap Get Started.

3. After reading how Google Gemini can help, tap More.

4. On the following page, choose I agree.

5. Tap where it says Type, talk, or share a photo.

(Image credit: Future)

What can you do with Gemini?

You can ask questions such as what time it is in a certain country or what the weather is going to be like for the week. Basically, it can do most things you're already doing with Google Assistant. That said, you can enable/disable and manage Assistant features in Gemini.

1. Tap your profile thumbnail in the top corner.

2. Tap Settings.

3. Tap Google Assistant features in Gemini.

4. Toggle the feature on if it isn't already. You can also manage individual features in this menu.

Still, Gemini is pretty handy on its own, and there's plenty you can do, like search what's on your screen or invoke a search using photos from your gallery. To search with images, tap the camera icon to upload an image from your phone to get more information. I used a picture of my Yorkie, and Gemini gave me this information.

(Image credit: Future)

You'll see a play and pause button at the top right of the text so Gemini can read the text for you—a great option when your eyes are too tired. Google Gemini won't be able to correctly identify the location of every picture by analyzing it. It'll ask you for more information to determine where the picture was taken.

You can also ask what places you should visit in a certain city. But you'll notice that in some cases, it'll show you images, and in others, it won't.

(Image credit: Future)

Google Gemini can create a seven-day cleaning plan, code, set timers, and make calls or cover letters. If you don't feel like reading a large chunk of text, copy and paste it into Gemini and get a shorter summary. You'll also see suggestions you can use at the top of the home page. There is also the option of taking a picture of an object and adding that that asks what it is.

Not only will it also translate text, but it'll tell you the source of the text. For example, if you take a picture of a book in another language, it'll translate it to your preferred language and tell you where the text was taken from.

It can also reason. For example, if you take a picture of a glass bottle and ask it if it'll break, it'll tell you that the bottle breaking depends on various factors, such as the type of glass, the height it's dropped from, and the surface you drop it from.

Move over Assistant, here comes Gemini

You don't need to have the best Android phone to use Gemini since it works on models with Android 12. Be careful when using Gemini since it can generate wrong information. If you go with Gemini Advanced, you'll have access to more features to help you with more complex tasks. The first two months of Gemini Advanced are free, and $19.99 a month after that.

It's also worth noting that when Gemini is active, the Assistant app icon will switch to the Gemini icon, making it seem like you have two versions of the same app.

There are also some things that Gemini can't do that Assistant can, which include Routines, interacting with media apps, setting reminders, and Interpreter Mode. However, Google has teased that more Assistant features are coming to Gemini in the future.