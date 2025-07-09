What you need to know

Joining Samsung's major summer Unpacked event is an announcement from Google that brings updated AI experiences to more Android users.

Circle to Search on Android gains a gaming mode, which helps users identify items/characters in mobile games, as well AI Mode for queries.

Gemini Live gains foldable functions, beginning with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, giving users access to the AI via the cover display.

Wear OS now supports Gemini, starting with the Galaxy Watch 8 series, before moving onto Pixel Watches, OPPO, Xiaomi, and OnePlus devices.

Samsung has partnered with Google once again for Gemini's intelligence, but the latter is highlighting major updates headed for all Android users.

To begin, Google says in a press release that today's major Gemini updates include improvements to Circle to Search. In an attempt to make searching your device's display easier, Google is adding AI Mode to Circle to Search. The post states AI Mode's addition should make it simpler to query about "complex topics" while also utilizing follow-up question capabilities.

AI Mode's help is all done through your Circle to Search window, so you won't have to hop into a separate app (like the main Google app) for answers. AI Mode is also headed for queries through Google Lens on iOS and Android. Google adds that when a response from Search appears, scroll down to find "dive deeper with AI Mode." Users can ask follow-up questions easily or simply "explore more about your visual search."

What's more, Circle to Search is turning into a gamer. Google says users can now use the feature for "in-the-moment help" when gaming on mobile. Circle to Search should be able to identify game characters and more, delivering the answers you seek. Google says Circle to Search is activated the same way (long-press the navigation bar) when gaming.

If you're looking for materials for that new Honkai: Star Rail character or upcoming Zenless Zone Zero agent, this might help.

Google adds that this feature is rolling out for countries that already have its AI Overviews available.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 & Gemini, BFFs for simpler days

Elsewhere, Samsung's major reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 brings Google's next announcement: Gemini Live support for foldables.

The AI's conversational mode begins its run on the Flip 7, as Google says users can activate/utilize its intelligence via the cover screen. For starters, opening Gemini Live and tapping the camera option will let Flip 7 users activate Flex Mode for hands-free assistance on what you're looking at. Gemini Live is said to help users figure out a new yoga form or assist with a DIY project.

Similarly, Flip 7 users can activate FlexWindow with Gemini Live to receive outfit ideas and more, without opening the device.

While Gemini Live brings several foldable capabilities, Google adds that the AI has been upgraded with additional app support. Starting today (July 9), Gemini Live supports a host of Samsung's apps like Calendar, Notes, and Reminders. Google teases that there will be "more to come" for other device OEMs.

The Fold 7 isn't left out entirely, as Google says those users can "long press the power button and share your screen with Gemini for effortless multitasking." Users will gain "live help" while scrolling and when switching through apps. Questions about products become easier, as Gemini is already live and scrolling through content with you.

Gemini meets Wear OS

Additionally, Samsung foldable owners will find the latest Circle to Search updates for gaming queries and AI Mode. Gemini is also available on the Galaxy Watch 8 series, too, ready for hands-free voice-activated assistance, help with Samsung's selection of apps, and tracking your daily runs. Google highlights the AI-first introduction on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic.

However, today's introduction on the Galaxy Watch 8 series kicks off Google's larger rollout of the AI on other devices. The post states Pixel Watches, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi smartwatches will also begin receiving Gemini today (July 9).

Gemini on Wear OS is also capable of "remembering" key details. Users can tell Gemini to remember a locker number or a reminder to hit the store for last-minute groceries to make dinner. Planning also becomes easy with Gemini, as the AI is able to easily move through your apps to add events on your Calendar while also texting a friend. Wear OS grants Gemini's summarization capabilities, too, so you're caught up while you're away.