How to use Circle to Search on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8

If Circle to Search feels familiar, it's because you've used it before. With Android Marshmallow 6.0, Google had a feature called Now on Tap, but unlike Circle to Search, it gave you information for everything on your screen, which might have been way too much info for some. Circle to Search makes things simpler, and you only get the info for the object or person you choose.

The feature is also coming to a Pixel 8 or 8 Pro phone near you on January 31st through a system update.

What is Circle to Search

Circle to Search is a feature that allows you to either circle, highlight, scribble, or tap on the object or person you want more information on. For example, let's say you see your favorite influencer post about some amazing boots and want to know where you can get them. Select the boots and get the information you need on the designer and where to buy them without having to leave the app you're using.

Circle to Search also allows you to multisearch, thanks to Google's latest AI-powered upgrades. For example, select a specific food you're seeing on a lot of videos and ask why it's so popular (or any other question) in the Add to your search bar. You'll get a text response giving you an answer to your question.

How to enable Circle to Search on the Samsung Galaxy S24

1. Open the Settings app and go to Display.

2. Tap on the Navigation bar.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

3. Choose either the Buttons or Swipe Gesture option.

4. Toggle on Circle to Search.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you ever change your mind and want to turn off Circle to Search, you can follow the same steps, but this time, toggle it off. If you decide to keep it on, let's see what the new feature can do for you on your Samsung and Pixel Android phones.

How to use Circle to Search on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8

Note: The steps to use the Circle to Search feature will be the same for both the Galaxy S24 and the Pixel 8 phones.

Once you've turned on Circle to Search, it's time to have some fun with the new feature. Remember, you can use it with the three-button navigation and gesture navigation feature. To start using it, you can:

1. Press and hold the home button or the navigation bar.

2. When Circle to Search is on, either tap, scribble, highlight, or circle what or whom you want more information on.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

You can also use Circle to Search with your camera app. Long-press on the home button or navigation bar and Circle whatever is in your viewfinder to get some results. Google said you can use Circle to Search any app installed on your phone.

Did a friend mention the name of a restaurant, and you want to know about the place? Select the text using your preferred method, and swipe up to view more info about the place.

If you're listening to a new artist on Spotify and want to know more about them, enable Circle to Search and select the text for more information, including social media links.

Get the information you need faster and easier

When Google announced Circle to Search, many of us were very happy. It brought flashbacks of the Now on Tap feature you used with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but this time with major improvements.

Google Search has come a long way since it received dark mode and when it made clickbait less visible in search results. Things can only get better from here, right?