Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold A familiar experience The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrives on August 20 and while it might not be as slim as the Magic V5, it will be getting some noteworthy upgrades. The Tensor G5 SoC is the biggest one and this alone should bring a host of improvements to battery life and performance. Plus, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be easier to buy globally than the Honor. Pros Should get an IP68 rating

New Tensor G5 should deliver better gaming performance

Larger battery will (hopefully) faster charging

New AI features with Android 16

Should be priced the same

1TB variant expected Cons Will be an expensive phone

No stylus support

No dust resistance Honor Magic V5 The thinnest folding phone you can buy The Honor Magic V5 beat Samsung to the punch by announcing the "wold's thinnest foldable." It measures a ridiculous 8.8mm when folded and just 4.1mm when opened. You also get large and bright inner and outer displays, high-resolution cameras, Honor's own AI assistant features. Pros Incredibly thin and light

Super-bright folding display with up to 5,000 nits brightness

Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

High-res rear cameras

Fast wired and wireless charging

IP58/IP59 rating

Stylus support Cons Expensive

Limited global availability

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely launch on August 20 alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, and while we haven't had many leaks for this model yet, we know it will be worth keeping an eye on come holiday season. We're expecting it to have a design similar to the current model with slight tweaks to the outer display's size, hopefully better cameras, and a new Tensor G5 SoC.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its biggest competitor, Honor recently launched a pretty formidable rival too.

The Honor Magic V5 is yet to make its way to more markets globally, but it's one stunning-looking foldable. It's incredibly slim and light, is powered by Qualcomm's finest silicon, and it features a massive battery with very fast wired and wireless charging. All this at a price that's going to be lower than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold makes it a tempting alternative. When both phones do hit global markets, which best foldable should you consider buying?

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Honor Magic V5: Design and display

Some of the leaked renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold show that the design may not be too different from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We should expect similar levels of thickness, too, which is 5.1mm when unfolded and 10.5mm when folded. Compared to the Magic V5, it's likely going to be more of a handful for sure. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold weighed 257 grams, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold should weigh about the same, if not a bit heavier. We don't see it competing with Honor in the weight department either.

The Magic V5 looks absolutely stunning thanks to its incredibly slim design. The prominent curvature along the edges, subtle curves and raised edges around the camera module, and four stunning colors make the V5 a thing of beauty. Despite packing massive displays and a large battery, it weighs just 217 grams and unfolds to a thickness of just 4.1mm. Those are some bonkers specs right there. Instead of glass, Honor uses an aerospace fibre for the back panel, which keeps the weight down and improves durability.

The Honor Magic V5 boasts of two impressive AMOLED displays. There's a 6.43-inch outer screen and a 7.95-inch folding one. Both support LTPO 120Hz refresh rates, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and an incredibly high 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. The phone even supports the Honor Magic Pen on both displays, offering up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, similar to Samsung's S Pen.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to come with a slightly larger 6.4-inch cover screen with possibly higher peak brightness of around 3,000 nits. The phone may feature an 8-inch folding display with the same peak brightness level, but an appallingly low PWM dimming rate, which is not good if your eyes are sensitive to flicker.

Rumors also point to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold being the first foldable phone to feature an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which would be impressive.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Honor Magic V5: Hardware and specs

The Honor Magic V5 hasn't hit the U.S. yet, but it has launched in Malaysia for MYR 6,999 (roughly $1,655). Same goes for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which hasn't officially launched yet, but we expect it to start at around $1,799 like the previous model. Both are costly phones, but the Pixel will most likely be easier to buy in most parts of the world, and should also have better after-sales support.

In terms of core specs, there's plenty of RAM and storage options for the Honor Magic V5, and even the 10 Pro Fold is expected to get a 1TB variant this time. Honor uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in its foldable, which has proven to be very reliable, powerful, and power-efficient. Raw power is one area where Pixels have always been lacking, but this should change with the 10 series.

The Tensor G5 is expected to be a lot better in terms of performance, handling thermals, and power efficiency.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (speculative) Honor Magic V5 OS Android 16 Seven years of OS upgrades Android 15, MagicOS 9.0.1 Folding display 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (1-120Hz), 2076 x 2152, HDR, 2700 nits, Ultra Thin Glass 7.95-inch, 120Hz LTPO OLED (1-120Hz), 2172 x 2352, HDR, 5000 nits peak, Honor Super Armored Inner Screen Outer display 6.4-inch Actua display, 120Hz OLED (60-120Hz), 1080 x 2424, HDR, 2700 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.43-inch, 120Hz OLED, 1060 x 2376, HDR, 5000 nits peak, Honor Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield Processor Tensor G5 Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 256GB/ 512GB/1TB 512GB Rear cameras 48MP main + 10.8MP telephoto + 10.5MP ultrawide 50MP main + 64MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide Cover + folding screen cameras 10MP + 10MP 20MP + 20MP Ingress protection IP68 IP58/ IP59 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2, Physical and eSIM, Satellite SOS Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.1, Physical and eSIM Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock Battery 5,015mAh 5,820mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging Dimensions (folded/ unfolded) Unkown 156.8 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm / 156.8 x 145.9 x 4.1 mm Colors Unkown Black, Ivory White, Dawn Gold, Reddish Brown

One area where the Honor Magic V5 likely has the Pixel 10 Pro Fold beat for sure is battery life. We've not tested either phone yet, but the specs are heavily in Honor's favor. The V5 has a 5,820mAh battery, which is positively huge for such a slim foldable.

There's also very quick charging, like 66W wired and 50W. The Pixel is expected to have a larger battery than before, at 5,015mAh, and slightly faster wired charging at 25W, which is not even close to what the Magic V5 offers. Wireless charging speeds might still remain the same at 7.5W.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold didn't have impressive cameras, as the hardware was reused from the original Fold. This time, Google should bring the camera hardware up to speed too (we hope), which should give it a stronger fighting chance. The Magic V5, on the other hand, comes with some impressive camera hardware on paper, like a 50MP main sensor, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide. Even the selfie cameras on the outer and inner screens are 20MP each, which is higher than what Google might offer.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Honor Magic V5: Software

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold should ship with Android 16 and would also get seven years of software updates, which would include OS upgrades and security patches. Meanwhile, the Magic V5 runs MagicOS 9, which is based on Android 15. It's unclear how many OS revisions this phone will receive over the years. In terms of staying up to date with software, the Pixel is always going to be a safer choice.

The Magic V5 runs Gemini and comes with its own custom AI suite. There's AI Call Translation and AI Deepfake Detection, and Honor Share, which works with even iOS and Mac devices. Along with Gemini, there's Honor's own AI assistant called YONO, although this might be exclusive to the Chinese version of the phone.

We don't know yet what exclusive AI features will be offered with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but rest assured that there will be many. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold debuted new features like Add Me and Video Boost, which will come to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold too, along with new exclusives.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Honor Magic V5: Which one should you buy?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is probably going to be a safer buy for most users. The wide availability, strong after-sales support, and long-term software update commitment are going to be the biggest reasons you should choose this over the Honor Magic V5. The promise of better performance and improved cameras would be nice too, and we'll know for sure what we're getting when it launches on August 20.

The Honor Magic V5 is an engineering marvel and is certainly on the cutting edge of foldable tech. It should cost roughly the same as the Pixel when it does launch in more markets, but before snagging one, keep in mind that long-term software support, AI features, and serviceability probably won't be as good as the Pixel.