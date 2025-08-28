What you need to know

Google announced the launch of its new Pixel Care+ protection program, which is set to replace its Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection in the U.S.

Pixel Care+ consumers will find $0 screen/battery repairs and post-warranty malfunction claims, priority support, and more.

Users who've previously purchased Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection in the U.S. will have their subscriptions migrated to Pixel Care+.

If you just grabbed yourself a Pixel 10, Google's latest announcement might help you sleep a little easier at night.

Today (Aug 27), a Keyword blog post announced the launch of Google's new Pixel Care+ program for Pixel and Fitbit device repairs. The company states Pixel Care+ will provide "a higher level of coverage, service and peace of mind" for those with Made by Google-branded devices. There are several highlighted benefits for this new program, like $0 screen/battery repairs and post-warranty malfunction claims.

If something needs to be replaced, Google says all its parts and replacements are genuine. Moreover, Pixel Care+ consumers are eligible for free "upgraded shipping" when getting repairs. This includes next-day shipping.

Pixel Care+ users will receive "priority support" from Google's experts, as well as unlimited claims for accidental damage, extended warranty claims, and mechanical damage. There's also the opportunity for self-service claims via the Google Store. When opening a claim, the post states users can find an ideal location and time to schedule their repair. The new My Pixel app is also there for your Pixel Care+ claims.

The new Pixel Care+ program is available for U.S. consumers today (Aug 27).

Google's new protection plan: Pixel Care+

Consumers purchasing a new Google product can add Pixel Care+ protections within 60 days. While you can find the company's full list of eligible devices, here's a few for your reading pleasure—the Pixel 10's there, too!

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 4 (41mm and 45mm)

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel Watch 3

Fitbit Charge 6

With the Pixel Care+ program launched, Google states consumers who've previously purchased Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection in the U.S. will have their subscriptions "migrated" to the newer version "in the coming months." So, just keep your eye on an email or something in the future to let you know what's happening.

Just earlier this year, Google updated its Preferred Care payment options to include a one-time option for Pixel devices. This was something previously only offered to Fitbit products, but has since been extended to Pixel phones, watches, and tablets. However, with Google moving in a Pixel Care+ direction, it's likely the company will encourage users in that direction, considering it's replacing the old Preferred Care.