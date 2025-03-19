Best Google Pixel 9a cases 2025

Google did something very unexpected with the Pixel 9a — the camera bar is no longer present. Without such a classic characteristic of Pixel phones, the device is extremely flat and a tad boring. Fortunately, a good phone case can fix that.

The best Google Pixel 9a cases add flair and panache, in addition to drop protection. Since this is a cheap phone priced under $500, the phone case makers kept the pricing low for accessories as well. This means you have tons of excellent and accessible options to choose from.

All the best phone cases for your Google Pixel 9a are right here

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Spigen Nano Pop MagFit for Google Pixel 9a Check Amazon Best overall Spigen absorbed Caseology's best cases, bringing us the Nano Pop MagFit case for the Google Pixel 9a. It's slim, stylish, and very comfortable to hold and touch. The magnetic ring enables support for MagSafe/Qi2 accessories. Poetic Guardian MagPro Case for Google Pixel 9a View at Amazon Best transparent Poetic is one of my favorite case makers. The Guardian MagPro Case has impressed me in the past, so I'm happy this military-grade drop-proof case is available for the Google Pixel 9a. TUDIA MergeGrip for Google Pixel 9a View at Amazon Best non-slip This budget-friendly brand doesn't compromise on quality, as per our testing. Get TUDIA MergeGrip to add military-grade impact resistance and tons of grip to your Pixel 9a. FNTCASE Google Pixel 9a Magnetic Translucent Case View at Amazon Most affordable I was pleasantly surprised when going hands-on with FNTCASE phone covers, which is why I find the Magnetic Translucent Case to be a great buy. Hard to believe it's only $10! Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 9a Check Amazon Best slim Don't let looks deceive you. This impossibly thin Google Pixel 9a case boasts robust impact absorption, passing military-grade drop protection. Spigen continues to impress with its cheap pricing too. FNTCASE Google Pixel 9a Rugged Case View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best rugged The dual-layered FNTCASE Google Pixel 9a Rugged Case touts military-grade drop-proofing. It comes in bold colors with features like a kickstand and a built-in screen protector for full frontal protection.

Reinforce and beautify your Pixel 9a with a case

This is a personal take, but I don't like the flat look of the Pixel 9a one bit. It's emulating the S24 series, which I have previously said lacks personality. Google took away the fun aspect of its Pixel devices from the 9a. Looks aside, though, the lack of a camera unit also makes the phone more susceptible to damage as the bar would break the fall. This is where the best Google Pixel 9a cases come in.

Features like raised edges or lips around the camera unit, screen bezels, buttons, and ports are paramount to preventing serious damage from falls. The Spigen Nano Pop MagFit has you covered on that front. This Pixel 9a case is robust, lightweight, and ergonomic, and it supports all of Spigen's magnetic MagFit accessories, so you can add wallets and grips willy-nilly.

Buying a phone like the Pixel 9a and not being able to admire its colorful coat of paint is a shame, especially when considering the bright Peony and Iris shades. Get something transparent like the Poetic Guardian MagPro Case if you'd like to protect your phone but also be able to showcase its looks. Poetic's magnetic case is a bit more expensive than Spigen, but it also covers the front of the phone, so you don't need to buy a screen protector for your Pixel 9a separately.