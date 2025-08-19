What you need to know

Older Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen) and Nest Thermostat E finally add scheduling support inside the Google Home app.

Any schedules you set up in the old Nest app carry over automatically.

Learning Thermostat owners can now use sensors inside the Home app too.

If you own a 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat or a Nest Thermostat E, you can now set schedules straight from the Google Home app.

The newest update finally plugs the last gap for older Nest thermostats. Earlier this year, Google said it would phase out support for some models but promised the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E would gain controls in the Google Home app by late 2025. The exact timing was unclear, but according to a post on the Google Nest Community forum, that update has now arrived.

It's rolling out first to owners of the older Nest thermostats in the U.S. and UK, finally addressing one of the biggest shortcomings in Google’s smart home setup. While newer smart home devices from Google could already be managed directly in the Home app, older ones still forced users to rely on the separate Nest app just to handle scheduling.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Now, 3rd-gen Nest Learning and Nest E users can set their own schedules from the Home app, and any schedules made in the old Nest app will show up there too. If you’ve got the Learning Thermostat, you’ll also be able to view and use its sensors inside the app.

Google says the rollout started last week, but not everyone with a Nest thermostat will see the update just yet.

Not all Nest thermostats made the cut

Older models like the first-gen Nest (2011), the second-gen from 2012, and the 2014 European version aren’t included in this update. Google says software support for those devices will officially end on October 25, 2025.

Alongside the update, Google is giving the Home app a polish across all Nest thermostats. You’ll see brighter colors and clearer labels for heating and cooling, as well as a redesigned energy dashboard that now includes more detailed stats and weekly year-over-year comparisons.