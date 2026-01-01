Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11 Plus show how far Samsung’s budget lineup has come

What you need to know

The new Galaxy A17 5G is the direct successor to 2025's top-selling Android phone, but unlike its predecessor, the A17 5G comes in only one configuration.

Long-term support is the real win, with Samsung promising six years of Android updates and security patches.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus brings a smooth 90Hz display, quad speakers, a headphone jack, and up to 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy A16 5G was the top-selling Android phone in late 2025. Now, its successor is here to defend the title. Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A17 5G and the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, and while both offer strong value for the price, there’s one important change in the specs you should know about.

Unlike the previous model, which offered 6GB and 8GB options, the Galaxy A17 comes in just one version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For heavy users, 4GB may feel limiting in 2026.

But there is a big benefit that could make up for it. Samsung promises six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of hardware, the A17 keeps the reliable features people expect, with a few small updates. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Exynos 1330 processor powers the phone, and it comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

The 50MP main camera now includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a feature not often found in budget phones. This should help reduce blur in low-light photos. The main camera is joined by a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera.

The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus keeps the classics alive

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, which is designed for comfortable use at home. It has an 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The tablet features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, which is great for audio. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature many customers still value.

Unlike the phone, the tablet gives you breathing room in terms of specs. You can choose between a 6GB/128GB model and an 8GB/256GB model, both powered by a MediaTek MT8775 chipset. A hefty 7,040mAh battery keeps the lights on, and you can grab a 5G version if you need connectivity on the go.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The main news is about the software, not the hardware. Samsung is adding advanced AI features to these entry-level devices. Both the A17 5G and Tab A11 Plus support Circle to Search and Google’s Gemini assistant. This means you can circle a pair of shoes on Instagram to find where to buy them, or ask Gemini to draft an email, without needing a $1,000 device in your pocket.

The Galaxy A17 5G will be available on January 7 for $200 in black, blue, and gray. The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus will be released on January 8, starting at $250 in gray and silver.