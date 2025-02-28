Mobile World Congress
What is Mobile World Congress and when is it?
Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual gathering of the biggest companies in the mobile tech world. It's where companies show off their latest devices, software, and everything awesome in-between. Pretty much anything used to keep you connected to the world around you, you'll find here.
The event happens in late February or early March and is always hosted in Barcelona, Spain. This year, it falls in the first week of March.
Will Android Central be there — and what do we expect to see at MWC 2025?
Yes, Android Central is going this year! Managing Editor Derrek Lee and Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda will both be present at MWC.
We expect a lot of announcements including some phone launches happening this year.
Here are a few of the companies we expect to be present at the event.
- TECNO
- Honor
- Nothing
- Xiaomi
- Samsung
- RedMagic
- Motorola
- Qualcomm
- MediaTek
- Arm
- Meta
- TCL
- OPPO
- ZTE
- Huawei
Keep checking this page, and check out our home page for all the news coming out of MWC 2025.
Latest about MWC
Qualcomm's new X85 modem blends AI and 5G for smarter, faster connections
By Jay Bonggolto published
AI meets 5G Qualcomm's X85 modem boasts a mix of AI and 5G, coming to your next flagship phone.
TECNO teases a razor thin SPARK Slim ahead of its MWC 2025 showcase
By Nickolas Diaz published
Thin Tech TECNO posted a teaser on X about its upcoming SPARK Slim and its ultra-thin measurement.
Pixel 8 series wins 'Best Smartphone' at MWC
By Brady Snyder published
Award-winning Android Google won the GSMA's "Best Smartphone" award at MWC this year, marking the first time an Android phone has won the honor in years.
Lenovo, Sony will skip in-person MWC 2022 while other Android brands commit to stay
By Michael L Hicks published
Lenovo has said it will no longer hold an in-person MWC booth "due to the ongoing trends surrounding COVID," while other brands hold steady (for now).
From dumpster fire to crown jewels: Wear OS finally got good at MWC 2021
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Wear OS has had a tumultuous journey over the years, but with the new partnership between Google and Samsung, Wear OS 3.0 looks to be the savior that Android-based smartwatches have needed.
Samsung gives Wear OS a One UI makeover ahead of Galaxy Watch launch
By Derrek Lee published
Samsung MWC 2021: How to watch and what we expect to see
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Samsung is ready to unveil the next big thing in wearables, and it's using MWC 2021 to do it.
Qualcomm's mmWave push brings us a step closer to unlocking 5G's potential
By Derrek Lee published
Qualcomm and more than 35 global carriers and smartphone OEMs have committed to additional support for mmWave 5G.
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 helps you ditch the cords with a wireless charging dock for your phone
By Derrek Lee published
The new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 comes with a new design and wireless charging dock that's MagSafe compatible.
TCL heads into MWC with its latest budget-conscious smartphones
By Derrek Lee published
In the days leading up to MWC 2021, TCL is announcing the latest addition to its budget smartphone lineup.
The TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2 aims to be your child's next smartwatch
By Chris Wedel published
The TCL MOVETIME Family Watch is getting an update at MWC. From a redesigned case with a bigger display to a camera and 4G, TCL's new kids smartwatch is ready to make moves.
Samsung will show off redesigned Wear OS experience on June 28
By Michael Allison published
Samsung promises a first look at its reimagined smartwatch experience this month at its virtual MWC session.
Marvell announces Armada PXA1928 SoC, a single chip solution for advanced mobile devices
By Jerry Hildenbrand last updated
Orange announces the first Intel Medfield-powered Android phone for Europe, known as the Santa Clara
By Bla1ze last updated
Airpush and Apsalar announce new partnership, will bring deeper in-app analytics for developers
By Sean Brunett last updated
