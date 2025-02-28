What is Mobile World Congress and when is it?

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual gathering of the biggest companies in the mobile tech world. It's where companies show off their latest devices, software, and everything awesome in-between. Pretty much anything used to keep you connected to the world around you, you'll find here.



The event happens in late February or early March and is always hosted in Barcelona, Spain. This year, it falls in the first week of March.

Will Android Central be there — and what do we expect to see at MWC 2025?

Yes, Android Central is going this year! Managing Editor Derrek Lee and Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda will both be present at MWC.



We expect a lot of announcements including some phone launches happening this year.



Here are a few of the companies we expect to be present at the event.

Google

TECNO

Honor

Nothing

Xiaomi

Samsung

RedMagic

Motorola

Qualcomm

MediaTek

Arm

Meta

TCL

OPPO

ZTE

Huawei

Keep checking this page, and check out our home page for all the news coming out of MWC 2025.