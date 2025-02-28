Mobile World Congress

What is Mobile World Congress and when is it?

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual gathering of the biggest companies in the mobile tech world. It's where companies show off their latest devices, software, and everything awesome in-between. Pretty much anything used to keep you connected to the world around you, you'll find here.

The event happens in late February or early March and is always hosted in Barcelona, Spain. This year, it falls in the first week of March.

Will Android Central be there — and what do we expect to see at MWC 2025?

Yes, Android Central is going this year! Managing Editor Derrek Lee and Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda will both be present at MWC.

We expect a lot of announcements including some phone launches happening this year.

Here are a few of the companies we expect to be present at the event.

  • Google
  • TECNO
  • Honor
  • Nothing
  • Xiaomi
  • Samsung
  • RedMagic
  • Motorola
  • Qualcomm
  • MediaTek
  • Arm
  • Meta
  • TCL
  • OPPO
  • ZTE
  • Huawei

Latest about MWC

Qualcomm's new X85 modem blends AI and 5G for smarter, faster connections

By Jay Bonggolto published

AI meets 5G Qualcomm's X85 modem boasts a mix of AI and 5G, coming to your next flagship phone.

TECNO teases a razor thin SPARK Slim ahead of its MWC 2025 showcase

By Nickolas Diaz published

Thin Tech TECNO posted a teaser on X about its upcoming SPARK Slim and its ultra-thin measurement.

The mint colorway of the Google Pixel 8

Pixel 8 series wins 'Best Smartphone' at MWC

By Brady Snyder published

Award-winning Android Google won the GSMA's "Best Smartphone" award at MWC this year, marking the first time an Android phone has won the honor in years.

Mwc 2022 Covid Safety Photo

Lenovo, Sony will skip in-person MWC 2022 while other Android brands commit to stay

By Michael L Hicks published

Lenovo has said it will no longer hold an in-person MWC booth "due to the ongoing trends surrounding COVID," while other brands hold steady (for now).

Samsung Google New Wear Os Editorial

From dumpster fire to crown jewels: Wear OS finally got good at MWC 2021

By Nicholas Sutrich published

Wear OS has had a tumultuous journey over the years, but with the new partnership between Google and Samsung, Wear OS 3.0 looks to be the savior that Android-based smartwatches have needed.

Samsung Wear OS One UI Watch Apps

Samsung gives Wear OS a One UI makeover ahead of Galaxy Watch launch

By Derrek Lee published

Samsung Mwc

Samsung MWC 2021: How to watch and what we expect to see

By Nicholas Sutrich published

Samsung is ready to unveil the next big thing in wearables, and it's using MWC 2021 to do it.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 with 5G

Qualcomm's mmWave push brings us a step closer to unlocking 5G's potential

By Derrek Lee published

Qualcomm and more than 35 global carriers and smartphone OEMs have committed to additional support for mmWave 5G.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Wireless Charging Dock

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 helps you ditch the cords with a wireless charging dock for your phone

By Derrek Lee published

The new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 comes with a new design and wireless charging dock that's MagSafe compatible.

TCL Alcatel 1L Pro

TCL heads into MWC with its latest budget-conscious smartphones

By Derrek Lee published

In the days leading up to MWC 2021, TCL is announcing the latest addition to its budget smartphone lineup.

TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 Lifestyle

The TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2 aims to be your child's next smartwatch

By Chris Wedel published

The TCL MOVETIME Family Watch is getting an update at MWC. From a redesigned case with a bigger display to a camera and 4G, TCL's new kids smartwatch is ready to make moves.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung will show off redesigned Wear OS experience on June 28

By Michael Allison published

Samsung promises a first look at its reimagined smartwatch experience this month at its virtual MWC session.

Marvell announces Armada PXA1928 SoC, a single chip solution for advanced mobile devices

By Jerry Hildenbrand last updated

Hands-on with the Acer Liquid E3

By Richard Devine last updated

Toshiba Excite 10 LE coming March 6, starting at $529

By Jerry Hildenbrand last updated

A closer look at the Intel Merrifield 64-bit chipset

By Richard Devine last updated

Orange announces the first Intel Medfield-powered Android phone for Europe, known as the Santa Clara

By Bla1ze last updated

Airpush and Apsalar announce new partnership, will bring deeper in-app analytics for developers

By Sean Brunett last updated

Head to head: NVIDIA's Tegra 4 and Tegra 4i

By Phil Nickinson last updated

Hands-on with the Panasonic Eluga

By Alex Dobie last updated

