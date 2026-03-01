How Tecno's partnership with Google Cloud is taking its 'practical AI' to new heights

Whether we like it or not, 2026 is set to be a big year for AI, with companies like Google, Samsung, Meta, and more aiming to bring as many features to consumers as possible. As showcased with recent launches like the Galaxy S26 series, flashy new AI features are leading the conversation around new phones, and consumers are paying the price for such capabilities.

However, one company is taking a more practical approach to AI, one that it hopes can reach the consumers who really need it. Tecno may not be a company you’ve heard much about, but this relatively small OEM has big plans for its AI, which has helped to shape its product strategy, a beneficial partnership with Google Cloud, and new hardware that it plans to show off at MWC 2026.

Ahead of the big event, I spoke with a technical lead from Tecno's AI team, who shared insights into the growth of Tecno AI and what we can expect from the company this year.

The evolution of practical AI

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When Tecno launched its AI vision in 2024, it adopted a very focused approach, aiming to bring useful AI features to the masses, not just those who could afford the most expensive flagship phones. The goal is to ensure that AI has a purpose for consumers in emerging markets, with features and capabilities that offer real value to those who may have only a smartphone as their main source of technology and communication.

This includes Ella, Tecno's AI assistant. "Ella has transformed significantly over the past year — from a voice command tool into a context-aware, proactive AI companion," I was told. It was explained that Ella has become more contextually aware, delivering "smarter suggestions" that are more based on what it knows about you and what's happening around you. For example, Ella could remind you to leave sooner for a flight if it notices upcoming inclement weather that may hinder your travel.

"The phone no longer waits passively for commands. It thinks, it predicts, it cares."

The AI lead explains how the interface has evolved to give users access to the most useful AI features. This includes productivity tools, smart living services, translation features, and more, all in one unified space.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

But of course, it's about what the AI can do for the user and how it can make a more meaningful impact on their lives.

One example is the AI Image Eraser, which many people in places like London might use to remove strangers from the background of a photo. However, it could have a more important role elsewhere, such as for business owners in Nigeria.

"For them, AI Image Eraser is not a beautification tool — it is a 'livelihood assistant.' They use it to quickly remove messy backgrounds and distracting elements from product photos. No studio, no professional photography. With one tap, they generate clean, professional-looking product images — attracting more customers and directly driving sales."

"This is what we mean when we say Ella has evolved: she doesn’t just understand words. She understands context, culture, and what truly matters to our users."

Leveraging Google Cloud

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Tecno knows that in order to make this happen, it needs a powerful LLM. This is why it partnered with Google Cloud, effectively combining Google's expertise with Tecno's local knowledge to bring truly "personal intelligence" for consumers in emerging markets.

"Powerful models and context-aware local AI are complementary," I was told. "In fact, we believe the future belongs to those who can combine both."

Tecno's collaboration with Google to leverage Gemini helps it optimize AI for the languages used in its largest market, including Hausa, Swahili, Arabic dialects, and more. However, it's also co-developing a new AI agent framework to enable a more actionable AI assistant, one that can execute cross-app tasks to help streamline processes.

In fact, Tecno is among the first manufacturers planned to integrate into the Google Agent ecosystem, and it hopes to build its own ecosystem that's more tailored to emerging markets.

"For us, powerful models are not about benchmarks. They are about solving local problems at scale."

Privacy matters

The AI lead has assured me that while Tecno continues to advance its AI capabilities, privacy remains a core principle. Where possible, the company will prioritize on-device AI processing, which we're finally starting to see trickle down to mid-range chipsets ideal for emerging markets.

"From daily reminders to contextual suggestions, Ella’s predictive capabilities are designed to run locally by default," I was told. "Cloud resources are only used when necessary and always with appropriate safeguards and user transparency."

The AI lead also notes that Tecno's "Practical AI" also means giving users better control over where their data goes and how it's handled. The company operates in over 70 countries with varying laws on data protection, and Tecno ensures that adhering to them is "not just a compliance obligation."

What we will see at MWC 2026

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

According to Tecno, AI has been the foundation of Tecno's product strategy, and we'll see that in full force at MWC 2026.

The company has already teased new devices such as the Camon 50 Ultra 5G, which features an AI button (something I love to see) for quick access to AI features like Ella, as well as a dedicated AI processor for improved photography and zoom capabilities.

"On the CAMON 50 Ultra, personal intelligence is brought to life in new and meaningful ways," I was told, as Tecno teased that real-world use cases were to be shared at MWC.

"What I can say is this: it’s not just smarter imaging. It’s AI that genuinely helps, in moments that matter."

(Image credit: TECNO)

But beyond the phone, Tecno is also teasing other AI-first devices, including a tablet, a smartwatch, and open-ear earbuds. Its products will come together using the company's OneLeap ecosystem, which lets users work across multiple devices for a unified experience.

As for Ella, we can expect even more growth for the AI assistant, including deeper multilingual intelligence, offline capabilities, and the ability to remember you across devices. This means you can move from one Tecno product, like AI glasses, to another with ease, allowing your preferences and tasks to move with you.

"We are not chasing benchmarks. We are building AI that adapts to the user’s real environment, real language, and real constraints. That is how we make advanced intelligence accessible, relevant, and truly personal for emerging markets."