Tecno's Modular Phone concept actually looks really cool and takes me back to the fun Android days... While reminding me why modular phones never took off

MWC 2026 is in full force right now, and Tecno is showcasing new phones and devices. However, perhaps the most interesting device at Tecno's booth is one that feels like a bit of a throwback.

The Tecno Modular Phone harkens back to a time when modular phones were all the rage. Companies like Motorola and LG tried it, but it never took off. Google was also playing around with the idea of a modular phone, but it never came to fruition.

Now, Tecno is showing what's what possible in a world filled with MagSafe, though not relying on it to make it work.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Tecno Modular Phone concept itself is incredibly thin; so thin, in fact, that it would make the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge reach for the Ozempic. It's 4.9mm thick and features eight different "zones" where accessories attach magnetically to the back of the phone. Tecno showcased a whole suite of accessories that can be added to the phone for different purposes.

A telephoto extender, for example, extends the phone's zoom range beyond the sensor's, providing a zoom range from 3.5x to 10x. And if you want to take things much further, you can use the Tecno Telephoto Lens, a camera like camera-like grip that adds 10-20x zoom, using a sensor that itself has optical image stabilization.