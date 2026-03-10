5 reasons to buy a Galaxy S26 and 3 reasons not to buy one

Click for next article

The Galaxy S26 series is official and currently up for preorder, but in the lead up to the official release, there's one major question you have to ask yourself: should you buy a Galaxy S26? Well, the answer depends on what you're looking for and the phone you're upgrading from, so it's not a simple "Yes" or "No."

I've already had some hands-on time with each of the phones, this is my firsthand insight and thoughts on the S26 series and why you should or shouldn't buy them.