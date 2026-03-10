5 reasons to buy a Galaxy S26 and 3 reasons not to buy one
Features
By Derrek Lee published
Still deciding if you want to purchase the new Galaxy S26 model? Here are some pros and cons of Samsung's latest phones.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Galaxy S26 series is official and currently up for preorder, but in the lead up to the official release, there's one major question you have to ask yourself: should you buy a Galaxy S26? Well, the answer depends on what you're looking for and the phone you're upgrading from, so it's not a simple "Yes" or "No."
I've already had some hands-on time with each of the phones, this is my firsthand insight and thoughts on the S26 series and why you should or shouldn't buy them.