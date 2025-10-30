Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Galaxy S24: Will be finally be time to upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Coming soon The Samsung Galaxy S26, formerly known as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, isn't here yet. But when it arrives in likely early 2026, there are high expectations for some notable upgrades. If they all prove true, it could mark a worthwhile upgrade for those still hanging onto older models. Pros Design overhaul, thinner (speculated)

Switch to silicon battery (speculated)

Slightly bigger screen with same size (speculated)

Likely still 7 years of OS and security updates Cons Possible switch to Exynos processor (speculated)

No major camera overhaul for the entry model (speculated)

Charging speeds may remain the same (speculated) Samsung Galaxy S24 $519 at Samsung $799.99 at Verizon $799.99 at Visible $1,099 at Best Buy Still viable The Samsung Galaxy S25 didn't represent a huge leap over the Samsung Galaxy S24, which was introduced in 2024. With seven years of software and security support behind it, the Galaxy S24 is still a viable option, the first model to integrate AI into the experience as well. Pros AI features are available

7 years of OS and security updates (5 left by 2026)

Not a major step down from the Galaxy S25 Cons Outdated

Not compatible with S Pen

RAM limited to 8GB

The Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 comparison will be an interesting one once the former model arrives, likely in Q1 2026. While we don't yet have confirmed details about what to expect from the Galaxy S26, we do know that it may have at one point been called the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, but that moniker has reportedly been abandoned.

We can be certain that it will include improvements over both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S25. With the Samsung Galaxy S25 marking just an iterative update over the Samsung Galaxy S24, the expectation is that the Samsung Galaxy S26 will be better in many ways. For now, let's take a look at the rumors and speculation around what we might be able to expect from the Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Potential design and basic spec changes

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

There's no word yet on finish options for the Galaxy S26, but there will probably be at least some new colors, including Samsung-exclusive ones, as has been the case with the Galaxy series. The Armor Aluminum construction may continue, giving it a lightweight and durable feel.

Screen size is speculated to increase slightly to 6.27 inches, which isn’t a huge bump, but may provide more screen area with the same compact size. The expectation is that it will also be thinner.

It will probably still have the same individual rings around the cameras, but this time with a vertical camera bump housing the sensors . Refresh rate will likely be maintained at 120Hz along with the AMOLED 2x FHD+ screen, Corning Gorilla Glass, and the same or similar resolution as both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S25, which remained unchanged between these two devices.

It will likely still meet the IP68 specification for dust and water resistance. Storage capacities could increase beyond just 256GB, at least to 512GB, as with the Galaxy S25, though 1TB would be nice. It will almost certainly not include a memory card slot, as has been customary with Samsung Galaxy devices and most phones nowadays.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The battery is expected to boast improvements, with rumors indicating Samsung might switch from lithium to silicon batteries, which offer better durability and density. There's also speculation that the battery capacity could increase from 4,000 mAh in the Galaxy S24 (and the S25) to 4,300 mAh, which means the phone will last a little longer.

It's likely that the base Galaxy S26 model will stick with 25W charging. It could meet its higher-end counterparts in offering up to 45W wired charging with a compatible adapter and cable. It should continue to support wireless charging and Power Share. An upgrade could be built-in magnets for Qi2 charging without the need for a case, akin to what Google has done with its latest Pixel 10 line.

Looking back at the Samsung Galaxy S24, which was introduced in January 2024, that model comes in Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, and Marble Grey. There are also Samsung-exclusive colors, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, and Jade Green. It has a flat front and back with rounded edges and a satin finish, and cameras running down the back in a vertical row, the same as the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Spec comparison

How do these phones compare head-to-head on specs alone? Let's take a look.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S26 (rumored/speculated) Samsung Galaxy S24 OS Android 16, (Samsung One UI 8.5) Android 14 (Samsung One UI 6.1) Colors Unknown Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Grey (Samsung exclusive Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange) Screen Size 6.27 inches 6.2 inches Screen Resolution 2,340 x 1,080 2,340 x 1,080 Screen Type AMOLED 2x FHD+ AMOLED FHD+ Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Exynos 2600 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128/256GB/512GB 128GB/256GB Cameras Unknown but likely 50MP main with larger sensor 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP wide front Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Battery 4,300mAh 4,000mAh Wireless Charging Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 Cellular 5G 5G Size Unknown (likely thinner) 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm Weight Unknown (potentially lighter) 167 grams

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Power and performance

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Of course, the expectation is that the Galaxy S26 will deliver significant performance upgrades over the S24 and S25. It will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, though some think it may use an Exynos 2600 chip instead, at least in some markets. This is what Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, suggesting it might follow the same strategy for the entry model in the new series.

By contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM. There's no word on how much RAM the new phone will have, but Samsung upped it to 12GB for the Galaxy S25, so it's likely the Galaxy S26 will carry that over.

Stereo speakers are pretty much a given, along with plenty of AI goodies, including Gemini Live and Bixby. But some sources suggest Samsung could expand Galaxy S26 support for third-party chatbots. The Galaxy S24 was the first device in the line to get AI upgrades, including fun and useful features like Google's Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and more.

It's unclear if Samsung will add more AI features to the Galaxy S26, though it will likely have Samsung One UI 8.5 and whatever new features come with it.

One rumored new feature discussed is called Privacy Display Mode, though it may only be available on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. With this supposed feature, the phone would automatically dim the screen when you're accessing sensitive information or in crowded places. One UI 8.5 will also purportedly have Privacy Protection, which could automatically blur or redact sensitive on-screen information, like driver's license or passport details, to keep your information secure.

The same seven years of software and security updates are expected, which has become standard for Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Camera improvements

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung hasn't made any groundbreaking improvements to its cameras between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25, but fans are hoping this will change with the Galaxy S26. First, consider the Galaxy S24. It has a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP front "selfie" camera. You get 30x space zoom and 3x optical zoom.

Not much changed with the Samsung Galaxy S25. But the hope is that the Galaxy S26's cameras will improve. While it might retain the same 50MP primary sensor, it could be larger, allowing it to capture more light.

It's unclear if the Galaxy S26 will see any improvements in zoom capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy S25 improved in this department with 100x Space Zoom and 3x optical zoom, so the new model's specs should at least match that.

Of course, all the same AI photo editing tools will almost certainly be carried over to the new model. This includes features such as Generative Edit, Sketch to Image, and more. Whether or not image capture overall is better remains to be seen. One area the Galaxy S24 struggled with was photos that include motion, so the hope is that the S26 will improve on this. Our reviewer Brady Snyder noted some improvements with the Galaxy S25, but there's still work to be done.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Will the Samsung Galaxy S26 be named among the best Galaxy phones? It's unclear, but if you're looking at base-model comparisons between the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Samsung Galaxy S24, you're probably best off waiting for the new model to see what improvements it offers and make a decision from there.

If you're in a rush and need to get a new phone before that model is scheduled to be released — likely in February or March — the Galaxy S24 still has a lot of life left in it. If you already own it, there's no need to upgrade yet unless the Samsung Galaxy S26 offers compelling upgrades that make it worthwhile, or your carrier offers a killer trade-in deal.

New technology is always a game of chicken. Do you wait to see what the new model has to offer? Sometimes, it's incredible, and you kick yourself for having jumped the gun on an existing model too soon. Sometimes, it's an iterative update, and you realize it wasn't worth waiting. It's a tough decision, but with limited details so far on the Galaxy S26, you'll have to make that judgment call.

Based on speculation, it could be just another iterative update. Feature-wise, you'll be able to update the S24 with new AI features and Samsung One UI 8.5 anyway. I'd recommend keeping it for now. If you still find the S24 new for a fantastic price and you're upgrading from a much older phone and want things like AI integration, that model is still a great option.