Samsung Galaxy S26: Everything we know so far

Samsung just showcased the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, but we've already had initial leaks about next year's Galaxy S26. Obviously, there's still plenty of time before we can get anything like design renders, but with leaks around camera modules and battery tech surfacing, it's time to see what's in store for 2026.



Samsung is going to continue its usual release cadence, so the S26 series should make its debut sometime in Q1 2026. The latest information suggests Samsung is set to retain a trio of models — the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra — but with the S25 Edge slated to launch later this year, we'll have to wait and see how that device does and if Samsung decides to launch the model alongside the other phones next year. With that out of the way, here's what we know about the Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26: We may finally get a new design

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung didn't really change the design this year, and the S25 and S25+ are identical to their predecessors. That was always going to be the case considering how little the design changed with the S24 series itself, and we're basically in the third year of the same design.



If anything, it's the S25 Ultra is the only device that is noticeably different to last year's model. Samsung went with flatter sides and rounded edges this time, and the device is thinner and lighter than the S24 Ultra, a big deal in and of itself. What I like is that it is narrower than last year; this was a problem on the S24 Ultra, so I'm glad to see Samsung rectifying that this time.



With the S26 series, Samsung is said to be overhauling the design. We don't know what the design will look like, and it is unlikely that Samsung will radically alter the overall aesthetic — the minimal design with individual rings around the cameras is distinctive to Galaxy devices, and the brand wouldn't want to make too many alternations to that style. That said, I wouldn't mind seeing better colors and materials, and a little added design flair on the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to get a 200MP telephoto lens

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Vivo's X200 Pro is the best camera you can buy today, and while it has a standout main camera, it's the 200MP telephoto that gives it a distinct advantage. The high-resolution lens takes outstanding portrait shots at 3x and detailed photos up to 30x, and it is one of my favorite things about the device.



Honor also used a 200MP telephoto lens in the Magic 7 Pro, but it isn't the same sensor as the X200 Pro. That said, it also takes terrific photos and portrait shots. It's clear that these massive imaging modules make a difference, and Honor has a nifty AI-assisted mode that cleans up photos, delivering clean shots at up to 100x.



Ironically, the camera sensors used on both of these phones are made by Samsung, and I don't really know why the brand doesn't use it on its phones instead. That could be changing in 2026, as a new leak suggests Samsung will include a 200MP telephoto lens on the S26 Ultra, giving the phone a considerable upgrade.



We'll have to wait and see if the phone uses the newer HP9 module (which is in the X200 Pro) or the HP3 that Honor went with, but it's good to see Samsung considering the module on its 2026 flagship.

Samsung could introduce silicon batteries as standard

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Another area where Samsung didn't make any changes this year is battery tech, with the S25 series offering similar-sized batteries as their predecessors. With most Chinese phones now coming with silicon-carbide batteries that have better durability and density, Samsung is on the backfoot.



That may change with the S26 series, as a recent leak out of Korea suggests Samsung is mulling a switch to silicon batteries next year. It could mean bigger batteries within the same chassis — just like the X200 Pro and other 2025 phones — and that's always a good thing.



I saw a leak that indicated Samsung will switch to 65W charging next year, and if anything, that sounds like a wishlist than credible information. While it would be great to see faster charging on Samsung's phones, the brand has been cautious in this regard, and I don't see that changing in 2026 — I'd love to be proven wrong though.

We'll get many more details about the Galaxy S26 series over the coming months, and I'll regularly update this article as and when new leaks surface. With this year's models being iterative, there's increased attention on what Samsung is doing in 2026, and whether it will deliver meaningful upgrades.