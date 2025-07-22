What you need to know

For the first time ever, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is beating the Z Flip 7 in pre-orders, pulling 60% of the pie.

The Flip series used to dominate, with 70% pre-orders just two years ago.

Despite costing nearly double the Flip, the Fold 7’s design revamp is making people rethink their foldable pick.

After Samsung’s latest foldable reveal, early numbers from South Korea show the Galaxy Z Fold 7 pulling in more pre-orders than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Galaxy Z Flip has long been Samsung’s foldable frontrunner in pre-orders and sales, but this year, buyer interest seems to be shifting in a new direction. FNN News reports that in Korea, the Z Fold 7 is now ahead of the Flip 7 in pre-orders, which is a first for the series, since the Fold has never outpaced the Flip until now (via SamMobile).

This year, the Z Fold 7 is pulling in 60% of pre-orders, leaving the Flip with 40%. This marks a big shift from previous trends.

Flip’s long reign ends

Last year, it was the Flip 6 leading with 60%, while the Fold 6 sat at 40%. The year before that, the Flip 5 dominated with 70%, and the Fold 5 managed just 30%. So, it's clear that the numbers highlight a major turnaround in foldable buyer preferences.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Right now, these numbers are just from Korea, but don't be surprised if the Fold 7 starts stealing the Flip's spotlight globally too. Samsung packed this year's Fold with enough upgrades to actually make people reconsider their usual Flip habit.

This Z Flip trend has made sense until now. The Z Fold lineup has always been nearly twice the price of the clamshell foldable. Plus, Samsung’s book-style foldables used to lag behind some of the leading foldables from China in design innovation.

Still, the Z Fold 7’s current momentum isn’t all that surprising. It’s a big step up from the Fold 6, seeing as it is noticeably thinner, lighter, and now the lightest book-style foldable out there. It’s also one of the slimmest foldables overall, and that major design overhaul is likely a big reason why more people are picking it up.

