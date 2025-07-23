Will the Google Pixel Watch 3 get a price drop when the Pixel Watch 4 launches?

The next Made by Google announcement event is set for August 20th, which means we're likely just weeks away from getting our first official look at the Google Pixel Watch 4. But if you don't need the latest in wearable technology, you may be wondering: what does this mean for the Pixel Watch 3? Will the top-rated Android smartwatch finally get a permanent price drop?

While one can only speculate at this point, I'm using my years of experience covering launches like this to tell you exactly what you can expect when the new wearable is unveiled. After all, Google Pixel Watch 3 deals are hardly unheard-of, but things might get more interesting once the popular wearable is officially deemed "last-gen". Let's dive in.

What we know

Google recently confirmed that the 2025 Made by Google event will be held in New York City on August 20th. The company is already advertising the Google Pixel 10 on its store's website, and while we've received no official word on the Pixel Watch 4 just yet, the latest leaks and rumors suggest that the wearable will be revealed alongside the new phones during the event.

As for the specs, we don't know a lot about the new smartwatch just yet. Some credible leaks have indicated that the wearable will boast the same teardrop-inspired design as its predecessor accompanied by an increase in thickness, which could suggest a bigger battery. The Pixel Watch 4 might also have smaller bezels than the previous generation, while another rumor has suggested that the watch will boast the same Snapdragon chipset as the Pixel Watch 3.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Pixel Watch 4 is also certain to be equipped with Wear OS 6, which means you'll get access to all of the fancy new UI features based on Material 3 Expressive, such as scrolling animations, new color themes, and redesigned tiles that work seamlessly with the Pixel Watch's uniquely curved display. And as expected, the new OS will seamlessly incorporate all of the latest AI-boosted software features from Gemini.

Unlike the Pixel 10 lineup of flagship phones, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to retain the same price tag as its predecessor, starting at $349 for the 41mm version and setting you back $399 for the 45mm watch. You can also expect a ton of preorder deals to go live once the smartwatch is revealed on August 20th.

Will the Google Pixel Watch 3 get cheaper?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Now for the million dollar question: will the Pixel Watch 3 get cheaper when the Pixel Watch 4 is unveiled? It's hard to say with certainty, but I can make a guess based on past device launches.

The Google Pixel Watch 2, for example, was unveiled in 2023 with a starting price of $349, but now it's widely available for as low as $249. Slap on a discount during any major sale event and you can even find the last-gen watch for as little as $145. The problem is that its last-gen status also means that the wearable can be hard to find through some retailers. Indeed, the longer you wait to buy a last-gen device, the more likely it is that the item will be out of stock when you go to make your purchase.

In other words, I wouldn't necessarily wait for an official price drop to buy the Google Pixel Watch 3. Instead, simply shop for the watch during the next major sale event, such as Black Friday or one of the many back-to-school sales that are beginning to kick off across the web. After all, the Pixel Watch 3 dropped to $249.99 during Amazon Prime Day a few weeks ago, and the watch isn't even last-gen yet. I expect that record-smashing discount to return this fall, so if you don't mind waiting a bit longer, that might be the best time to buy.