Pixel 10 Made by Google event: How to watch and what to expect

Google wrapped up its massive I/O event in May, which provided us with all the details on Android 16, Gemini's new capabilities, Google's smart glasses, and more. Now, as August approaches, we are closing in on the tech giant's next event, where it will unveil its newest flagship devices, hopefully along with some wearables.

Google is expected to have several different phones (aka Pixel 10 series), a new smartwatch, and possibly some new earbuds as well at its Made by Google event this year.

While there have been numerous rumors circulating, here's how to watch and what we expect to see at the Made by Google event this year.

When is the Made by Google event?

According to some media reports, Made by Google 2025 is slated for Wednesday, August 20. And this time around, Google has decided to switch it up this year and bring the event back to New York City.

Some media outlets that received the official invite indicate that the Made by Google 2025 keynote will start at 10 a.m. PT, noting that the event is taking place a week later than the Pixel 9 Made by Google event.

How to watch the Made by Google event

That said, while the lucky few get to attend the event in person, Google usually provides a livestream link on YouTube for those of us watching from home, closer to the event. We will update this article with the same. And like every year, Android Central expects to be present at the event and will get you the scoop right from where it's all happening.

What we expect

The invite supposedly stated that Google is teasing the latest on “Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.” Thus, we can expect an array of products from Google, similar to previous years

Google Pixel 10 series

Leaked render of the Pixel 10. (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Pixel 10:

According to several leaks so far, and alleged prototypes popping up, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro could show up with almost the same design as the Pixel 9 series, but with some key changes.

The base model is suspected to finally feature a triple rear camera array, including a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, that could offer macro capabilities. Other alleged specs include a larger battery, a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display with improved brightness and PWM dimming, 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

One leak suggests Google could switch up the Pixel 10 colors, while the Pixel 10 is also rumored to retain the same pricing as last year's Pixel.

Leaked render of the Pixel 10 Pro. (Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Pixel 10 Pro:

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL may retain the same display specs as their predecessors. The leaks also note that the display as well as the rear glass panel will be protected by the latest Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Like the Pixel 10, these devices will likely be powered by the Tensor G5, a notch higher than the G4 Tensor chip that powered the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and will be backed by 16 GB of RAM. Both Pro models could see a higher battery capacity, with the Pixel 10 Pro getting 4,870 mAh capacity, and the Pro XL could show up with a large 5,200 mAh battery, the largest yet for a Google Pixel phone.

(Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

Both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are supposedly not receiving any major camera changes, although they still receive improvements to camera quality.

Google might change things up with the phone's storage; the Pixel 10 Pro could sport 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL will skip the 128GB model, and offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB — signaling Google's move to offer a premium experience on the XL variant.

The Pixel 10 may retain the same pricing as its predecessor, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL may see a $100 price increase.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pro XL could be getting their color lineup: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

As for Google's next foldable, rumors indicate that it is expected to feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz cover display, and an 8-inch OLED main display, with about 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Google is reportedly working on tweaking the hinge on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This should make the bezel around the cover screen much wider (6.4 inches vs. 6.3), and also make it sleeker to hold on to.

The camera system is believed to feature a 50MP primary, a 48MP ultrawide lens (with macro capabilities), and a 48MP telephoto lens. At the same time, other leaks suggest that it could come with a 48MP wide lens (possibly a Samsung GN8 sensor), a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, along with 10MP selfie cameras on both the outer and folding displays.

The device is expected to feature a battery bump, showcasing a 5,000mAh battery, which offers 23W wired and 15W wireless charging with Qi2. Furthermore, a recent leak indicated that the device will be the first foldable with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. That said, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could allegedly receive a $200 price reduction, bringing its price tag to $1,600, a move by the tech giant to likely increase its adoptability.

As for the color options for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it could come in Moonstone and Jade.

Google Pixel Watch 4

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

Right off the bat, we were privy to alleged renders of the Pixel Watch 4, showcasing what the smartwatch would look like. Although they are not official renders, according to Android Central's Michael Hicks, they indicate that it is 2mm thicker than the Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 4 could retain its same rounded display, but it appears to have even smaller bezels than the Watch 3, which means a wider playground for users. While the Watch 3 had 1.27- and 1.43-inch displays, we may be closer to the same 1.3- and 1.5-inch size

The same leak reveals that the Pixel Watch 4 may not feature the charging pins that its predecessor had, hinting at the possibility of wireless charging support. Additionally, the renders show the return of the rotating crown and back button located above it. The Pixel Watch 4 may feature two new buttons, positioned along the left edge, above and below the speaker. However, the leak doesn't mention the functionality of these buttons yet; considering they're so small, they may not have any function.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

While Qualcomm VP of wearables Dino Bekis said that they're working on bringing a Snapdragon Wear chipset that's feature-focused and "AI-driven" in 2025, rumors indicate that the Pixel Watch 4 may be powered by the same chip as its predecessor.

However, one thing we can confirm is that the next Pixel Watch will be equipped with Wear OS 6. This means the watch will feature the latest Material 3 Expressive UI, bringing more fluid scrolling, buttons, and notification cards that shrink closer to the display edge while still displaying information, and buttons that expand when tapped. With the new OS, users will be able to get dynamic watch faces and themes, along with support for third-party watch faces.

More of Gemini

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

While we got a good chunk of Gemini's newest features during Google I/O a few weeks ago, along with the 2.5 Flash model, we also got a good look at Google Search's AI Mode, which helps users with more complex queries. Imagen 4 and Veo 3 are also up and running at this time, and while we expect to see more advancements in Gemini's existing models, it remains unclear what Google plans to announce at Made by Google this year.

However, it is safe to assume that they might showcase AI capabilities on their new flagship devices or demonstrate how Gemini can interact with the device's camera, sensors, and other hardware features. Since Made by Google is usually focused on new device announcements, we might see how Gemini will be woven into these products.

Pixel Buds 2a

(Image credit: Google)

We hadn't heard much about for the Pixel Buds 2a, until a quick leak came through during the first week of July.

This leak only gave us deatils about the new colorways that the alleged Pixel Buds 2a might show up in. Supposedly Google could bring a whole new set of colors that steer way off the usual A-Series hues.

According to a prominent leaker, Arsène Lupin on X, Google is reportedly preparing to launch the next-gen Pixel Buds A-Series. The leak states that the Buds could arrive in Fog Light, Hazel, Iris, and Strawberry. And we think that a fresh coat of paint on these Buds is long overdue.

That said, the Pixel Buds 2a aren’t the only ones getting a splash of color. The same leaker claims the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in “Sterling,” which lines up with the Pixel 10’s rumored “Sterling Gray” finish.

What else we might see

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

While those were the lineup of devices that we expect to see during Google's event this summer, we hope to see some more quick surprises from the tech giant.

For starters, we got a full-blown demo of Google's smart glasses during I/O. While we don't expect a launch to happen this early, we hope that Google will at least drop a quick name tease, considering we've seen some rumors recently that the prototype of these glasses is internally being called “Project Martha.”

Additionally, we hope to see a quick demo of Samsung's XR headset that Google confirmed will launch sometime later this year, considering recent rumors of its alleged domestic launch in September. These aren't “made by Google,” but Google has been working closely with Samsung on its XR products.

Shifting focus from XR for a bit, Google is allegedly working on bringing magnetic wireless charging support to its next flagship phones. According to a recent rumor, the Google Pixel 10 series may come with Qi 2.2 compatibility. The tech giant appears to be referring to this group of accessories as “Pixelsnap” and could end up resembling Apple’s MagSafe charging systems. The rumor further states that there are supposedly three accessories in the works: a Pixelsnap charger, a Pixelsnap charger with a stand, and a Pixelsnap Ring Stand.

(Image credit: Android Central)

What we may not see

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick/Android Central)

Google launched the Nest Thermostat and Google TV Streamer back in August 2024; however, we haven’t seen any further hardware announcements for these two products this year, which suggests that we may not see any updates to the Nest Thermostat Gen 4. That said, it could be the same case with new Nest Speakers, as Google is working on integrating Gemini into its speakers.

So far in 2025, it is highly unlikely that we’ll see any new Nest Speakers at this year’s event. However, with Google, it’s impossible to predict what might happen, and it’s possible that a surprise could be in store.