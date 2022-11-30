Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is harder, better, tougher, stronger

What you need to know

Corning unveils its latest advancement in glass as it continues to push the ticket on a phone's display survivability.

Corning unveiled its latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 through an official blog post. The company states that with its new glass composition, it will continue to push boundaries as its new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 gains improved drop performance on heartwrenching surfaces like concrete.

Through lab tests, the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 has survived a one-meter drop on a replication of a concrete surface. While Corning states that competitors would shatter under such a distance or even less, additional tests of the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 have shown it could survive a two-meter drop on an asphalt replication while also maintaining its scratch-resistant capabilities.

(Image credit: Corning)

According to Gorilla Glass vice president and general manager David Velasquez, the company challenged its scientists to "not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices." This is because smartphones are becoming increasingly larger and heavier than in previous years, meaning Corning had to ensure it was keeping up.

Additionally, Corning's research found that 84% of consumers across the biggest smartphone markets (China, India, and the U.S.) stated that the durability of a phone matters the most when finding a new device.

Corning informs that its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently in the hands of customers for testing and should see a market release in the next few months.

With that in mind, we look toward the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which may utilize this new, improved drop-performance glass by Corning. The Galaxy S22 series already utilizes Gorilla Glass Victus+, and with the potential improvements of this upcoming flagship release, the Korean OEM could look to utilize this new glass for a stronger phone for its consumers.

