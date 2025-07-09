What you need to know

VITURE’s new Luma line has made its debut, including the Luma, Luma Pro, Luma Ultra, and the upcoming Beast.

All models are rocking Sony’s latest micro-OLED panels, claiming a 4K-like visual jump.

The Beast is VITURE’s most advanced yet, with wider 58° FOV, dynamic tinting, built-in mic and camera, metal build, and VisionPair tech for in-glasses screen tweaking.

VITURE has introduced a fresh collection of XR glasses, and there's a pair for just about everyone, from the casual binge-watcher to the hardcore spatial computing enthusiast.

The new lineup includes the Luma, Luma Pro, Luma Ultra, and the forthcoming VITURE Beast. Each offers a refined experience built atop Sony’s latest micro-OLED panels, delivering what the company calls a “4K-like” display.

According to the company, the Luma series is 50% sharper than its previous offering, the VITURE Pro. Meanwhile, The Beast is set to be VITURE’s most advanced pair of XR glasses.

The new baseline Luma is actually cheaper than the Pro, but punches above its price. For $399, you’re getting 1200p resolution (yep, even higher than Pro), 50° FOV, and the same 1000 nits of brightness. Myopia adjustments go up to -6.0D. It’s shipping in September.

Next is the VITURE Luma Pro, and it will be available for $499. It has the same 1200p display and 1000 nits, but the Luma Pro steps up with dynamic light effects and a built-in front RGB camera (just waiting to be unlocked after launch). You also get size options (regular/large) and magnetic charging.

VITURE Luma Pro (Image credit: VITURE)

Luma Ultra goes full AR

For the power users and enterprise folks, VITURE is rolling out the Luma Ultra in August for $599. These are designed for a true AR experience, boasting the industry's first Sony micro-OLED panel for up to 1250 nits brightness.

With a 52° FOV, 6DoF support, dual depth cameras, and hand gestures, the Luma Ultra is built for some serious spatial computing.

The Beast is a beast

VITURE Beast (Image credit: VITURE)

Last but not least, the VITURE Beast lives up to its name. It’s got the same 1200p resolution and 1250 nits brightness as the Ultra, but with a wider 58° FOV. What sets it apart is its dynamic tint control, full-metal design, a built-in camera, mic, and the industry-first built-in screen customization via VisionPair 3DoF.

Plus, it offers customizable display modes like horizontal ultrawide and ambient mode, all built right into the glasses. This sounds like the ultimate portable display for gamers, streamers, and even for getting some work done.