Viture's new Luma glasses are incredible, and this Viture Prime Day sale is impossible to resist

Viture Luma Pro was just announced as the company's latest smart glasses, and while they offer snazzy new displays, a built-in camera, and a really cool new style, it's hard to pass up this Prime Day sale on the company's previous best, Viture Pro.

That's because Viture Pro is $150 off right now. That's $50 lower than they've ever been, including last year's Black Friday! These are the best smart glasses you'll find today at the $350 price range, and it's all thanks to the excellent ecosystem Viture created that work perfectly with its smart glasses.

These smart glasses plug into most modern devices via the USB-C plug and project the screen onto a 135-inch personal OLED display for your eyes, all with 1080p resolution per eye and 120Hz refresh rate. That makes it great for working or gaming on the go, or just to avoid the neck pain that comes with looking down at a handheld gaming console like the Steam Deck for long periods of time.

Record-breaking deal 💸 $150 off!: at Amazon Viture Pro smart glasses 😎 Was: $499.99 Now: $349.99 at Amazon "When I think about all the amazing products Viture makes, I get really excited. As a gadget geek, there's something special about a company that makes a whole ecosystem of products that work with each other, and Viture is the king of XR glasses ecosystems." — Nick Sutrich Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 ✅Recommended if: you take a lot of business trips working on laptops, play a ton of games on handheld devices, or just want more comfortable, personal entertainment wherever you are. Viture's ecosystem of compatible products is second to none, and Viture Pro smart glasses work with them all. ❌Skip this deal if: you want a pair of smart glasses that can do 3DoF tracking like a VR headset, keeping the display in place while you look around freely. For that, you'll want to pick up Xreal One smart glasses, which are on sale for $449 during Prime Day. Price check 💵: $409 at Viture Alternative deal 🪙: Xreal One $499 $449 at Amazon

The single best reason to choose any pair of Viture smart glasses is the company's ecosystem of products. For me, that starts with the Viture Pro Mobile Dock which I tested to work with the Nintendo Switch 2.

You can't plug any pair of smart glasses directly into the Switch 2 because Nintendo locked down the USB-C port, but the Viture Pro Mobile Dock can decode Nintendo's nonsense and let you play on a giant OLED on the go. Thankfully, the Viture Pro Mobile Dock is on sale for $109 during Prime Day this year!

Unsurprisingly, the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Controller does something similar for your favorite smartphone games, and it works perfectly with streaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox GamePass. I played hours of Monster Hunter Wilds with this controller and Viture smart glasses, all without breaking my neck by looking down at a a handheld gaming PC. That one's on sale for 10% off during Prime day.

Why choose Viture Luma over Viture Pro?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Sure, it's hard to pass up a $150 off deal, but some people just want the latest and best. That's what Viture Luma Pro is. They sport the latest Sony micro-OLED displays with 1200p resolution. That's an upgrade over the 1080p resolution of Viture Pro. Viture Luma Pro also sports a 52-degree FoV, making the display wider and more viewable than Viture Pro's 46-degree FoV.

Viture also upgraded the comfort options on Viture Luma Pro, with a new magnetic nose piece rest that's easier to swap out, plus arms that adjust to three different settings to better fit your face. That ensures you won't have any problem finding the clear sweet spot, and DC dimming for the OLED display ensures that even most PWM sensitive users feel comfortable using these.

Aside from that, Luma Pro has a built-in camera up front that can be covered if it bothers the people around you. While the camera doesn't do much right now, Viture is planning to add 3DoF tracking in a future update, making them feel similar to Xreal One Pro smart glasses at $200 less than Xreal charges. Of course, you'll have to wait an undisclosed time for that feature to make its debut, so while it might be a better value down the road, these glasses don't do what Xreal does out of the box today.

But let's be real, until that camera update comes out, there's not much of an upgrade here for most people to care about. Viture Luma Pro uses the same birdbath-style lenses as Viture Pro, the same excellent magnetic connector, and the same compatibility with the full Viture ecosystem.

If you end up loving Viture's fit, you can always grab a Viture Pro Neckband — on sale for $173 off — to get a full computational experience on the go without having to hook your glasses up to a smartphone or other device. That lets you easily watch movies on a plane without wires hanging everywhere, and it even lets you play many Android games natively for a few hours.

Better yet, the Neckband supports PSPlay, so you can game on your PS5 wirelessly without hogging the TV. That's a lot better than the PlayStation Portal, if you ask me! If I'm choosing a pair of Viture glasses today, I'm grabbing the Viture Pro for $150 off and using that savings to grab one of Viture's other excellent add-ons to get a fuller experience for less money.