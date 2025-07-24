What you need to know

Meta announced that it has rolled out the Spotify app for its Quest headsets, giving users familiar integration that they'd find on a phone or PC.

The announcement says users can find all of their saved music/playlists alongside the choice of creating new playlists from their VR headset.

Your Quest supports background play, meaning you can game, browse the web, and more, all while listening to your tunes.

Meta's rolling out a major app for its Quest headsets that might get you moving a little more while you're gaming.

The company announced late this morning (July 24) that it is rolling out the Spotify app to its Quest headsets. Meta states the experience Quest users will find through their VR headsets mirrors what you'd find on your phone or computer. After signing in (or signing up), users will find their saved selection of favorite tracks and playlists via their Meta Quest headset.

Users can also create entirely new playlists through their headset, alongside music controls. Meta states users can easily switch songs and adjust their volume "without interrupting the fun."

Aside from music, Meta states its Quest headsets support Spotify's podcasts, meaning you can "listen or watch" directly from the app in VR. Another major highlight is Spotify's Quest integration lets users have their tunes playing in the background while in other apps. It's giving classic Xbox 360 and (newer-gen) PlayStation vibes. As an example, Meta states your songs in Spotify will continue playing while you're "gaming, working out, or making a virtual painting" with your Quest.

If you're unsure where to begin, Meta suggests checking out Spotify's Discover Weekly, Songs of Summer, or Summer Throwbacks playlists. Android Central has spotted the Spotify app on the Meta Quest's app store as of early this afternoon with a small 2.31MB download size.

Do More, and jam while you do

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you missed it, Spotify's Discover Weekly recently turned 10. To celebrate, the platform gifted its users with two updates: a revamped playlist design and the ability to "guide" Discover Weekly to the tunes and vibes you'd rather hear.

One of the things Meta mentioned during the Spotify app's integration is "Multiple screens + ambient audio = bliss." The company has continued to refine its Quest Horizon UI, something the company's CTO discussed last year. Andrew Bosworth, Meta CTO, mentioned the company's interest last year behind "reworking the core UI infrastructure in order to enable a richer environment."

A major part of this rework was giving the user the ability to move their windows to any spot while in mixed reality.

There was a feature that arrived last year, in the name of enrichment, called "Travel Mode." Meta stated it wanted to position its headsets as the "ultimate in-flight entertainment device." Travel Mode is essentially a private space for users looking to game, watch their own content, or anything else while on a flight. Meta also said it upgraded its algorithm while you're traveling, so everything you see remains stable.

Additionally, you can even gaze out the plane window and not have your mixed reality screens go haywire.