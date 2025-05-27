My favorite Meta Quest 3 and 3S accessories are still on deep discount after Memorial Day

All video game systems benefit from the addition of a few great accessories, and VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S are no exception. My favorite accessories for these systems make them more comfortable to use, give them better battery life, and even include fun new experiences that you can't get anywhere else.

If you're worried that you missed some great Memorial Day Meta Quest deals, don't! All of my favorite Meta Quest 3 accessories are still on sale, so you can get your Quest outfitted with the best for less this Spring. Here's a quick overview of the best deals I found today.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As far as elite-style head straps go, there's no beating the YOGES 10,000mAh strap for the price. It's built with strong plastic straps that snap snugly on the side of either the Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S, and the adjustment wheel on the back makes it simple to get the right fit in seconds. It fits all the heads in my family quite well (even the kids). Plus, the top strap and back pads are both cushy and easy to remove and clean.

The real reason I love it, though, is the 10,000mAh rechargeable battery pack that magnetically attaches to the back. This thing will add hours to your playtime, and you can quickly recharge it with any USB-C charger you have lying around.

If you find yourself lying down while playing VR or sitting in seats with headrests (think airline seats), the BoboVR E3 Pro will be more comfortable but will cost a bit more. It's also on sale for 21% off right now, though, so it's cheaper than usual!

Yoges 10,000mAh battery comfort headstrap: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon Get 4-6 hours of additional battery life and substantial comfort improvements with my favorite Elite-style headstrap, all on sale for 33% off.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Get the only earbuds made specifically for the faster-charging Quest 3 and Quest 3S, all with the ultra-low latency you need for VR use, all at the lowest price I've ever seen them go for. PrismXR Vega T1 earbuds ship with a little USB-C dongle that the buds instantly pair to, giving you a configuration-free way to add wireless earbuds to your Quest setup.

These have a fraction of the latency of Bluetooth, making them perfect for VR. Bluetooth use isn't advisable in VR because the latency can make some people feel sick. Plus, the USB-C port on the dongle ensures that you can charge your Quest while playing, perfect for pairing with the Yoges headstrap above. The case charges the earbuds, as you would expect, so you won't have to worry about battery life.

Soundcore also makes a pair of Queset earbuds, but they're built for the slower Quest 2 and won't charge your Quest 3 at its full power, making these irreplaceable. Better yet, since the dongle is USB-C, you can plug it into any device that supports USB-C audio out, like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

PrismXR Vega T1 made for VR earbuds: $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon Low latency, made-for-VR earbuds at an ultra-low price! Just plug in the dongle and you're good to go. Plus, USB-C passthrough lets you charge and play at full speed without worry.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

My new favorite Meta Quest 3 face pad is made by AMVR, includes a truly brilliant pair of knobs for glasses spacing adjustment, and is on sale right now for $34.99. Those knobs make it unique among face pads which often have awkward spacing joints or come with separate spacers, making this a dream come true for glasses wearers. This one only works for the Quest 3, so if you have a Quest 3S, grab Kiwi's strap instead.

That Kiwi strap doesn't have the glasses adjustment wheels, but it does feature similar easily washable, plush padding as the AMVR model. It's also got great ventilation (like the AMVR model), so lens fog will mostly be a thing of the past.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

You might be old enough to remember the N64 rumble pack, but have you ever heard of a rumble vest? The Woojer Haptic Vest 3 delivers next-generation force feedback for your entire torso, getting you more engaged in the game than ever. It's currently $130 off at Best Buy, making it the best price ever on the vest.

I wrote about it in my weekly thVRsday column in April, as it has totally changed the way I play Meta Quest games with friends. Shooters like Breachers now deliver an immersive quality I never expected, and I can feel the rumble of the walls when they're blown up, even across the map. Better yet, it's not just for VR games, as it works with any system that has 3.5mm or Bluetooth connections.