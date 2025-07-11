Meta has launched preorders for its Meta Oakley HSTN Warm Gray Prizm 24K Polarized smart glasses, the first version of these glasses available. And given how quickly they're likely to sell out, you'll want to grab them while you still can!

This is Meta's second Limited Edition launch in recent days, after the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition that sold out quickly on many retail sites. So far, these Meta Oakley HSTN Limited Edition glasses are only available on Meta, and there's no saying how much stock is available or if resellers will snag them all.

You can wait until "later this summer" for the other HSTN frames — Desert with Ruby lenses, Black with Polar Black, Shiny Brown with Polar Deep-Water, Black with Transitions Amethyst, or Clear with Transitions Grey — and spend only $399, but without the gold accents.

Meta Oakley HSTN Limited Edition glasses: $499.99 at Meta The Meta Oakley HSTN glasses offer portable Meta AI insights, a built-in 12MP ultrawide camera with 3024 X 4032 resolution photos, open-ear speakers, IPX4 water resistance, and eight hours of battery life — double what the Ray-Ban Meta glasses offer. This limited-edition version comes with gold accents and isn't likely to stay in stock for long!

These striking Meta AI glasses measure 147 mm hinge-to-hinge or 158mm temple length, with no alternate sizes, so check your current glasses to see if they'll fit you well.

Meta also doesn't seem to be selling a prescription version of the Limited Edition glasses, unfortunately. They confirmed to us that the $399 glasses pairs will be "Rx-ready" with -6.00 to +4.00 lens power, so you may want to skip this Limited Edition if you want to add some clarity to your AI glasses.

(Image credit: Meta)

If you compare the Meta Oakley HSTNs vs. the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, these Oakley glasses have faster charging, higher video resolution at 3K vs. 1080p, and double the battery life at eight hours.

That last point is what makes these Meta Oakley glasses so compelling: They're much less likely to die on you during an all-day outing, especially if you use battery-burning features like Meta AI.

We'd hoped that Amazon Prime Day would bring prices down on Ray-Ban Meta glasses, but they've remained stubbornly full price, up to $379. So the price gap between these and the Ray-Bans isn't that great, considering the golden flourishes that Oakley and Meta added.

Overall, these Meta Oakley HSTN Limited Edition glasses are striking with their gold finishes and light frames, but some people will prefer to wait for models that aren't quite as flashy, or grab one of the cheaper Ray-Ban models for $299. Alternatively, you can wait for the third-gen Ray-Ban glasses that leaked yesterday, which are rumored to feature a battery boost.