Best Buy's Back To School deals heat up with $120 OFF the Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook

With the school year coming up again, retailers are starting to launch great deals on Chromebooks, tablets, and other devices. One example includes Best Buy chopping $120 off this Lenovo Duet 11 2-in-1 Chromebook tablet, which can be used as both a small, portable laptop or a traditional tablet.

Like most 2-in-1 tablets, this Chromebook features a completely detachable keyboard and touchscreen, making it ideal for students, professionals, or anyone seeking extra versatility from their tablet. The screen measures 10.95 inches, making it smaller than most laptops for optimal portability. It also includes both front and rear cameras, as well as a headphone jack and two onboard speakers.

Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook: $399.00 $279.00 at Best Buy Best Buy's big back-to-school sale brings with it $120 off the Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook this year. This is an excellent price point if you're looking for an affordable laptop-tablet option, especially with the inclusion of the detachable keyboard.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a lightweight and portable laptop option that also functions as a tablet; you're looking for something with a fairly long battery life; you want a tablet but would prefer something that comes with a keyboard.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a performance-level laptop that can handle high-powered tasks; you need more than 128GB of storage; you don't need a touchscreen.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 is one of today's many great 2-in-1 tablet and laptop options, featuring a basic touchscreen and detachable keyboard that are perfect for those on the go.

The Duet 11 has a 10.95-inch IPS touch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a MediaTek Kompanio 800 CPU. Lenovo says it'll get up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and it also includes a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. It also runs the light and smooth Chrome OS, and while it isn't offering anything too terribly powerful on the performance side, it's fast enough for most casual users performing basic tasks. As for connectivity, the Duet 11 includes a 3.5mm jack and two USB-C ports.

In any case, it's a pretty decent deal for under $300, if you are in fact looking for a 2-in-1 tablet-laptop combo.