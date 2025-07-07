Prime Day Kindle deals — how to save big on some of the world's best e-readers
Re-Kindle your love of reading this Prime Day.
The first four-day Prime Day (July 8-11) starts at midnight tonight, but if you were hoping to find Kindle deals during the sale, you apparently don't need to wait. In a surprising turn of events, Amazon has already begun slashing prices on nearly all of its best Kindle e-readers, from the kid-friendly Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition to the sophisticated Kindle Scribe. The deals are particularly impressive if you bundle the e-reader with a few useful accessories.
Keep reading for all of my favorite discounted Kindle e-readers ahead of Prime Day 2025, and feel free to check back tomorrow to see what's new: I'll keep sharing new deals as they go live throughout the sale. As usual, most of the best deals will be exclusive to Prime members, so now's a good time to sign up if you haven't already. There's even a 30-day free trial if you're curious but not quite ready to commit.
Prime Day Kindle deals
Amazon Kindle Scribe 64GB w/ Pen: $449.99 $309.99 with Prime at Amazon
The Kindle Scribe is an impressive e-ink tablet that comes with a glare-free 10.2-inch 300ppi display, versatile stylus pen, and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge. And yes, you can use it to read books too! Prime users who buy the Kindle Scribe 64GB this week will get an excellent 31% off their purchase.
Amazon Kindle Kids 16GB: $129.99 $94.99 with Prime at Amazon
Trying to get your kids into reading this summer? Check out this deal that slashes 27% off the Kindle Kids, a perfect beginner's e-reader with a 6-inch glare-free display, 16GB of storage, and up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge. You purchase will also come with six free months of Amazon Kids Plus.
Kindle Essentials Bundle w/ Kindle (2024), fabric cover, and power adapter: $161.97 $121.97 with Prime at Amazon
This product bundle includes the standard 6-inch Kindle (2024) with a Matcha-colored fabric cover and power adapter, all for just $121.97 when you use your Prime account. That's $40 off the regular retail price, no strings attached!
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essential Bundle: $282.97 $191.97 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite e-reader from the brand, coming complete with a 7-inch 300ppi screen, seamless Audible integration, and up to 12 weeks of battery life. Buy this bundle from Amazon and you'll get the e-reader, a plant-based leather cover, AND a wireless charging dock for just $191.97.
...And a wild card pick
Kobo Libra Colour: $249.99 $209.99 at Amazon
Of course, Amazon isn't the only company that makes e-readers, and Kobo's Libra Colour is one of the best, boasting a waterproof design, full-color e-ink display with adjustable brightness, and weeks of battery life on a single charge. For a limited time, Amazon is selling the Kobo Libra Colour at a $40 discount, no Prime membership required.
- For more on Prime Day 2025, see our ultimate shopping guide.
