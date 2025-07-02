Prime users can already get 50% OFF our favorite Amazon Fire tablet, thanks to this early Prime Day deal

If you're already an Amazon Prime member and you need a cheap tablet deal, then you've come to the right place. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get half off the top-rated Fire HD 10 tablet, days ahead of the retailer's Prime Day sales event (July 8-11).

We've picked the Fire HD 10 tablet as our favorite Fire tablet for sharing, offering a decently large 10.1-inch display, easy compatibility with Alexa smart home devices, and decently quick performance second only to the Fire Max 11. As for colors, it's available in Black, Lilac, and Ocean, with either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

As is often the case with Fire tablet sales, this deal is the low price for the version with lockscreen ads. However, it's also worth noting that you can pay just $15 more to have them removed.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $139.99 $69.99 for Amazon Prime Members For a limited time, Amazon is offering an exclusive deal on the Fire HD 10 tablet to Prime members. At 50% off the normal price, this discount represents $70 in savings, making it a certifiably good deal. Not a Prime member yet? Don't worry; you can still sign up today to access the deal, just days ahead of the retailer's biggest Prime sales event of the year.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a cheap tablet that's compatible with a suite of Alexa smart home devices; you want a Fire tablet you can share; you need a tablet with at least a Full HD display.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather spend more to get a performance-intensive tablet; you need a tablet with industry-leading cameras; you need more than 64GB of storage.

Many of the best Fire tablets around today go on sale from time to time, but the latest price drop on the Fire HD 10 tablet brings it down to its lowest price yet.

Beyond being affordably priced before the Prime discount, we liked the tablet for its ease-of-use, 10.1-inch Full HD display, and its access to a wide range of streaming services, games, Alexa features, and more. Even with just 3GB of RAM and a pretty basic CPU, it outcompetes rivals around this price point by a wide margin, and especially with $70 off the price.