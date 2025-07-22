What you need to know

Many Galaxy S23 series users are reporting that their phone's camera quality has significantly worsened after installing the One UI 7 update.

The issues seemingly extend beyond the S23 Ultra to include standard S23 and S23 FE models.

Community moderators are reportedly advising affected users to submit error reports through the Samsung Members app.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, released back in 2023, was praised for its camera prowess. However, some users of the ultra flagship phone are having a bitter experience with the camera after the recent One UI 7 update.

Several Galaxy S23 series users have shared their disappointment in using the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera as the photos taken after the update are seemingly blurry, washed out, and feel less sharp (via Tech-Issues Today).

Some users who have installed the Android 15-based One UI 7 update have taken to forums, including Reddit and Samsung community pages, to share their frustration as their Galaxy S23 series cameras aren't clicking pictures as well as they previously did. The cameras known for showcasing vibrant colors when clicked during the day now seem dull and over-processed, and feel even worse in low-light scenarios, per those who've reported.

And not just the Ultra phone, there are several Galaxy S23 owners next to S23 FE users who have been experiencing similar cases when it comes to the camera department. While some complain about the blurry images, washed-out colors (even in bright sunlight), others seem to be facing issues with the camera app too. They include slight delays when switching between modes or going back and forth between the selfie shooter or the primary cameras. And for some, the preview appears to be not loading up immediately.

A Galaxy S23 FE user has also noted that the device's camera captures better in low light when running the One UI 6.1 update, as opposed to the latest One UI 7 update.

The publication further notes some users have come up with their own fixes like clearing the camera cache, resetting camera preferences, tweaking features like scene optimizer, experimenting with pro mode, and several similar tweaks. It appears these fixes have worked for some and varied for others.

While Samsung hasn't issued any official statement about the issue, the community moderators and support team appear to be responding to users with the aforementioned complaints to submit error reports via the Samsung Members app. It suggests Samsung may address the issues with a future update.