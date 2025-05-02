What you need to know

One UI 7 update is causing significant battery drain for Samsung Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6 users.

Users are experiencing rapid battery drain even during periods when the phone is not in use, requiring frequent charging.

Some workarounds include clearing cache or waiting a week for usage pattern learning.

Several people have taken to Samsung forums and Reddit to report significant battery drain issues that are supposedly triggered by the new One UI 7 update. This has been seen specifically by Samsung Galaxy S24 series owners as well as some with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (first spotted by Android Police).

One UI 7 started rolling out more widely over the past couple of days after several delays and even a brief pause of the rollout by the company due to a 'serious bug.' However, the problems don't seem to end with this UI.

A Galaxy Fold 6 user on Reddit said that their battery capacity was basically cut by half following the One UI 7 update: "I now end the day with just 20%-25% battery, down from 45-50% before upgrading," they said.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The story remains the same with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users as well. They saw a huge drop in battery life since installing One UI 7. They stated that they lost close to 20% battery while the phone wasn't in use in less than three hours. Additionally, they're having to plug their phones in for charging more often than not.

While Samsung hasn't mentioned any such issues with the OS, some users suggest that clearing up cache could help the sitution, while others say that it is common for phones to act out during the first few days of the update. This could be because the device is leaning the user's usage pattern following the upgrade to One UI 7.

So the suggestion is to give your phone at least a week to settle in, before looking for ways to fix the battery issue. That said, if all else fails and you've passed the seven day mark, other users suggest factory resetting the device. While this sounds like a harsh workaround, it seems to have done the trick for many.

Android Central has reached out to Samsung about this and will update the article once we have more information.