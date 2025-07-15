What you need to know

Nothing announces that its latest products, the Phone 3 and Headphone 1, have entered "open sales," with pricing starting at $799 and $299, respectively.

Consumers in the U.S. can now purchase the devices via Nothing's main website, while Canadian folks can look to its partner, Best Buy.

Nothing confirmed in June that the Phone 3 will receive five years of major Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches.

Android 16 hits the Phone 3 in Q3 2025.

The time's finally come for Nothing's recent product releases, especially if you didn't have a chance to pre-order before.

In an email from Nothing earlier this morning (July 15), the company announced that it has kickstarted open sales for the Phone 3 and Headphone 1. Consumers can now purchase Nothing's newest flagship phone with a starting price of $799. The device is available in white and black with a 12/256GB and a 16/512GB RAM/storage configuration.

Similarly, the Headphone 1 launches its open sales, starting at $299. The device is available in white and black with roughly 80 hours of playback on its battery.

If you're in the U.S., Nothing states you can grab its latest products from its own online store. The company provides "Express" and "Standard" delivery options. However, if you're in Canada, the email states Nothing has partnered with Best Buy for the Phone 3 and the Headphone 1.

Striving for Flagship

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As a refresher, the Nothing Phone 3 launched on July 1 and was based on the sentiment of creating a "true flagship" for consumers. The company has upgraded the Phone 3 with a faster processor and better cameras. The Phone 3 opted for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Skipping all the jargon, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said the chip helps make the phone feel "a lot snappier."

The phone's rear camera array consists of three 50MP lenses, and Nothing even popped one onto the front. One of the larger changes regards the Phone 3's Glyph Lighting, or rather lack thereof. Nothing has implemented instead its new GlyphMatrix, a smaller circular display on the back of the phone. Users can switch between a battery indicator, a stopwatch, a mirror, a digital clock, a solar clock, and more on this Matrix.

The Headphone 1, the company's first over-ear headset, features a set of physical buttons, a paddle, and roller control. It feels a little more retro, but with Nothing's eye-catching design. The Headphone 1 packs ANC that can adapt to your surroundings, so you're tunes never feel out of... tune.

Committing to the Phone 3

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

In June, amidst Nothing's preparations for the Phone 3, the company confirmed that it is going to provide five major Android OS upgrades for the device. Joining those five major Android updates are seven years of security updates, just to take users a little further. It's a noteworthy shift from Nothing's previous promise of three years of Android and four years of security patches.

For right now, consumers are left waiting a little longer for Nothing's big Android 16/Nothing OS 4.0 update. During launch, the company stated this update would arrive sometime in Q3 2025.