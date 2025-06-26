What you need to know

Nothing has now teased the camera setup for its upcoming "true flagship" Phone 3.

In an X post, the London-based company said that the Phone 3 will launch with a 50MP periscope lens.

Nothing states that this new phone is "built for creators" and is all set to launch on July 1.

Nothing has been dropping more hints about its upcoming flagship Phone 3 as we inch closer to launch. Today (June 26), it took to X to confirm that the device will show up with a 50MP periscope lens.

Nothing kept the caption minimal without giving any more details, stating that the camera is "built for creators." The camera's optical zoom capability also remains under wraps for now. However, it shared a couple of photos that were shot using this said periscope lens, marketing the phone in the usual "Nothing" style.

Phone (3) with 50 MP periscope lens.Built for creators. pic.twitter.com/USmnNb7yQYJune 26, 2025

While we don't have information about the rest of the camera array, the phone is rumored to come with three rear 50MP cameras — allegedly a primary and ultrawide camera that will be joining the periscope lens. That said, backing this claim is a recent leak from Android Headlines that revealed details about the alleged Nothing phone's design, as well as its specifications.

While we do know that the Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, and that the phone will show up with a Glyph-matrix interface, the publication says that the camera placement on the Nothing Phone 3 will be unique, according to the renders, the top camera is off to the side and the other two lenses are placed at the bottom next to each other.

Exclusive: Official Nothing Phone 3 Renders Leak https://t.co/7tSkawuQmnJune 26, 2025

The publication also adds that the phone may have a 6.7-inch OLED display and be available in black and white colors. As for the device's battery, it is rumored to have a massive 5,150mAh capacity, which supports 100W wired charging or 15W wireless charging. As for the cost of this device, CEO Carl Pei has already revealed that it will be priced around £800 (~$1,062).

While this leak seems too good to be true, it should still be taken with a grain of salt as the wait isn't for much longer. Nothing is set to reveal its next flagship device, along with the Headphone 1, on July 1 at 1 pm ET.