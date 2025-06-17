What you need to know

Nothing confirms that its next "true flagship" Phone 3 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

In a YouTube video, CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Phone 3 will bring better specs than its predecessor, in terms of design, camera quality and overall performance.

Phone 3 is could be 36% faster on CPU, 88% stronger on GPU, and 60% stronger on the NPU, Pei explained.

Nothing continues to build the excitement for its next "true flagship" Phone, 3, and in a X post today, the London-based company announced that the phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which was launched earlier this year.

In a YouTube video, CEO Carl Pei stated that this is the first time Nothing's flagship phone is being powered by a chipset that was launched in the same year, as Phone 1 and Phone 2 used older chipsets.

Nothing put out an X post showcasing Snapdragon's logo in a dot-matrix format, again hinting at the possibility of this interactive design showing up on the rear panel of the device, considering the company announced to ditch its Glyph lights last month. In the video, Pei revealed that some people caught onto the idea of the dot-matrix surprisingly early, keeping the specifics of the new design interface under wraps.

Speaking about Nothing's Phone 3, Pei stated that this phone will be better in every way possible, from design to camera capabilities as well as performance. And the key reason for bringing such an advanced chip is to support the flagship's performance, including all the AI smarts that will be built into the device, like Essential Space.

“We really have to outperform our previous flagship, so compared to Phone (2), it’s going to be 36% faster on CPU, 88% stronger on GPU, and 60% stronger on the NPU. But what it means in practice, it will feel a lot snappier," Pei explained.

Speaking about why the company chose to go with this chip, Pei stated that with the Phone 3, they wanted to give users a balanced experience. "This time, everything else also got much better, so we needed an even stronger chip to drive it," considering people are usually stuck to their phones for most of the day.

While we don't have much information on what the Phone 3 would look like, other than the fact that it might show up in a white colorway, as seen in the company's previous teasers, a recent leak may have spilled some more beans for us.

Leaked renders of the Phone 3 show the phone to supposedly have a triple camera setup with a weird placement of lenses. The rear panel doesn't have the Glyph lights, nor the dot-matrix interface. However, we do get to see the dedicated Essential Space key alongside the standard power and volume buttons. However, bear in mind that these are still leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt.

That said, Phone 3 and Headphone 1 are set to launch on 1 July in London. Those interested can sign up to be notified about the upcoming launch via Nothing's website.