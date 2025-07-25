What you need to know

Samsung Wallet now lets you split in-store payments right at checkout.

The feature is already rolling in select U.S. areas, with a full nationwide launch coming by late 2025.

It works with your existing Visa or Mastercard, requiring no credit check or new financing.

Samsung Wallet has introduced a built-in installment option, letting users choose split payments right alongside their usual card choices during checkout.

As of July 25, Samsung Wallet's Installment Payments feature is up and running in 21 states plus Washington D.C., with plans to roll it out across the rest of the U.S. by late 2025, as per the company's blog post.

The new payment option lets you break up in-store purchases into smaller payments using your existing credit card. Powered by Splitit, it works with eligible Visa and Mastercard accounts, meaning you don't need a new credit or financing plan.

When you make an in-store payment with Samsung Wallet, you'll now see a "Pay in installments" option next to your eligible Visa or Mastercard. After checking out, you can pick a Splitit plan that fits your budget and schedule. Everything is tracked right inside Samsung Wallet, so you don't need to open the Splitit app.

(Image credit: Samsung)

You’ll get four plan choices: six or eight biweekly payments, or six or nine monthly ones. If you fail to choose within 24 hours, the full amount gets charged.

This new feature builds on Tap to Transfer, giving users one more way to pay in stores. Since it requires no credit check or new account, it uses the balance on the card you’ve already added to your Wallet.

In-store first

Samsung’s rollout of installment payments takes a fresh angle on the "buy now, pay later" space. While most BNPL services stick to online shopping, Samsung is zeroing in on in-store spending. Whether it’s groceries or bigger buys at physical stores, users can now break up payments right from their Wallet.

Adding payment plans to digital wallets is becoming a trend. Google has already teamed up with Affirm, Zip, Afterpay, and more recently Klarna to bring installment options to Google Wallet.

While such an arrangement makes managing big purchases easier for users, Samsung’s latest move cranks up the competition with other mobile wallets diving into the BNPL space.