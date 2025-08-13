What you need to know

Perplexity has made a $34.5 billion all-cash offer to buy Google's Chrome web browser.

The DOJ's antitrust case could force Google to sell Chrome if the judge rules against it.

Industry sources say Chrome is worth at least $50 billion, far above Perplexity's offer.

Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine startup founded just a couple of years ago, reportedly wants to acquire the Chrome web browser from Google. According to multiple outlets, including Bloomberg and Reuters, Perplexity has made an "all-cash" offer of $34.5 billion to purchase Chrome.

This isn't the first time Perplexity has shown interest in buying Chrome. The company has previously stated it believes it could operate Chrome at the same scale as Google without charging users.

The Reuters report claims that Perplexity's term sheet for the deal says that it would keep the Chromium browser open-source, invest over $3 billion over two years, and make no changes to Chrome's default search engine if the offer goes through.

Perplexity hasn't explained how it plans to fund the deal, given its own valuation is less than half the offer. However, reports say the company has unnamed backers willing to finance the purchase in full.

Perplexity's big falls far below Chrome's estimated value

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For now, Google doesn't appear interested in selling Chrome. However, the Mountain View giant is facing an antitrust case, with the DOJ alleging in 2024 that Chrome illegally monopolized the search market. Federal judge Amit Mehta is expected to rule this month on possible remedies, which could include forcing Google to sell Chrome.

Even so, industry sources say Perplexity's offer is far below Chrome's estimated value of at least $50 billion. The situation is also puzzling given that Perplexity recently launched "Comet," an AI-powered browser built on the Chromium project.

Perplexity is already a familiar name in the AI space, with companies like Samsung and Motorola reportedly exploring it as a default assistant for their smartphones. Still, this bid suggests the startup's ambitions stretch far beyond that.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google has yet to publicly comment on the offer but is expected to appeal any forced sale and, according to reports, is prepared to "fight for years" if necessary.