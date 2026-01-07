What you need to know

A report claims that Google's Pixel 10 and 9 series phones are struggling after a Play systems update.

Some devices suffer from unresponsive Pixel Launchers; however, several Pixel phones are also booting up quite slowly following the update.

December was rough for the Pixel 10 series, as users reported severe app crashes and a problematic AOD.

There's a report that states some users with Google's recent Pixel phones might notice issues following a behind-the-scenes update.

The potentially sluggish or "buggy" Pixel 10 and 9 phones were reported by 9to5Google, who observed a few issues after a Play system update. The publication states it observed problems with a Pixel 10 unit following the small 15MB patch. This device seemed to have the biggest issue, as the post highlighted a very sluggish Pixel launcher. The post states that the Pixel launcher "did not fully load."

The device's screen was stuck, only displaying its wallpaper for a considerable amount of time without producing a major necessity: its UI. Additionally, 9to5 notes that their status bar was also missing after the update.

Tests were conducted with a Pixel 10 Pro, which also displayed problems. The report adds that the Pro model struggled after rebooting. To be specific, the device's screen "remained black" for what seemed like a prolonged period of time. It's unclear just how widespread these issues are, and if they're directly tied to the latest Google Play systems update (which they could be, considering the timing).

The publication notes that once the rebooting sequences are completed, the Pixel devices don't appear to struggle. A common occurrence reportedly concerns the rebooting sequence and how sluggish it is.

Slow start to the new year

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 has had a rough go of it recently, as December brought issues with the bitter cold. Users started receiving the monthly patch early last month, but reports quickly flooded all channels with word of AOD (always-on display) problems. Reportedly, the update caused a serious flickering issue with the AOD that users couldn't nail a home remedy for.

The flickering affected the phone during its wireless charging, its clock refreshes, and even when unlocking it. The problem was relatively restricted to the Pixel 10 series, likely irritating consumers with Google's newest series.