I kept deleting chats by accident, and Google Messages just fixed it

Google Messages is getting a Trash folder, giving users a safety net for accidentally deleted conversations.

Deleted chats stay in the Trash folder for 30 days before permanent deletion.

Users can restore conversations or delete them permanently.

Deleting the wrong text thread in Google Messages has always been risky. If you tap delete, that conversation disappears instantly and for good. But now, things are starting to change.

9to5Google reports that the tech giant is now rolling out a Trash folder in Google Messages, a simple but meaningful upgrade that gives Android users a safety net for accidental deletions.

The new feature works just as you’d expect. Instead of disappearing forever, deleted chats now go to a Trash section first. When you delete a thread, you’ll see a new option called “Move chat to trash.” Once it’s there, the conversation stays for 30 days before it’s deleted permanently.

This means you have a month to recover something if you change your mind about deleting it.

The new feature fixes a common frustration with Google’s messaging app. Before, deleting a conversation made it disappear right away. Now, it’s much easier to get a conversation back.

Where the Trash folder lives

You’ll find the new folder directly inside the Messages account menu. It sits alongside other familiar sections, such as Archived and Spam & blocked.

When you open the Trash folder, you’ll see a list of deleted conversations and how many messages are in each one. You can restore a conversation to your inbox or delete chats for good. There’s also a “Delete all” button to empty the Trash with one tap.

It’s interesting that many messaging apps have had this feature for years. Apple’s iMessage and other services already let you recover deleted texts, and Google’s Gmail has used a similar 30-day trash system for a long time.

That made the absence of a recovery option in Google Messages feel increasingly outdated. For Android users, especially those who use Messages as their main SMS and RCS app, this update finally fills that gap.

The Trash folder is now rolling out as a quality-of-life update for Messages. As with many Google features, it may become available on more devices and versions over time.

Android Central's Take

In my opinion, this is one of those small updates that makes a big difference. I’ve accidentally deleted message threads before, and without a backup, they were gone for good. The Trash folder adds a simple safety net that many people will find helpful. It’s the kind of feature you hope you never need, but when you do, you’re glad it’s there. For anyone who uses Messages every day, this extra layer of protection makes the app feel much more forgiving.