Samsung's Messages app is shutting down in 2026: Here's what you need to do

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What you need to know

Samsung will discontinue its Messages app in July 2026 and require users to switch to Google Messages.

After the shutdown, Samsung Messages will not send texts except for emergency contacts and services.

Users will be guided to switch through in-app prompts and can set Google Messages as default easily.

Devices running Android 11 or lower remain unaffected.

Samsung has officially confirmed that it will shut down its Messages app later in 2026, and users will need to switch to Google Messages.

Back in 2024, Samsung stopped pre-installing its Messages app on flagship Galaxy devices. At the time, that move suggested the company was preparing to phase it out, and now Samsung has confirmed it will discontinue the app in July 2026. The company has published an official notice on its U.S. website confirming the change.

In that notice, Samsung says users can switch to Google Messages as their default app to maintain a consistent Android messaging experience. The fine print also states that once the app is discontinued, "sending messages via Samsung Messages on your phone will no longer be possible, except for emergency service numbers or emergency contacts defined in your device."

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(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also notes that users will no longer be able to download the Messages app from the Galaxy Store once it is discontinued. Newer devices, including the Galaxy S26 series, already do not support installing Samsung Messages.

It is, however, worth noting that users on Android 11 or older are not affected by this change and will still be able to use the Samsung Messages app on their devices.

Google Messages will replace Samsung Messages

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

But what happens next for the rest of us? Well, Samsung is encouraging users to transition to Google Messages as part of a "consistent messaging experience on Android." Between now and July, users may receive in-app notifications in Samsung Messages guiding them through the switch.

In practice, the process is simple. The prompt will ask you to open or install Google Messages, after which you will see an option to set it as your default SMS app. You just need to tap "Set as default" to complete the transition.

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Samsung also warns that on some devices released before 2022, switching apps may temporarily disrupt ongoing RCS conversations. However, chats should resume once both users move to Google Messages.

The company also highlights some of the benefits of the switch, including improved security, RCS support, AI features, and better multi-device connectivity.

Android Central's Take

This feels like a sensible move from Samsung. Most Android brands have already moved to Google Messages, so it makes sense for Samsung to follow. Google has been adding features at a much faster pace anyway, so Galaxy users will now get those updates instantly instead of waiting around.