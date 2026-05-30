Xiaomi might have a 'Privacy Display' on the way that's all software
Just like Samsung, but also kind of not?
What you need to know
- Recent rumors claim that Xiaomi is working on a Privacy Display for its devices, but it will do so differently than Samsung.
- The company could look to software to get this done, and it might do so for HyperOS 4 (Android 17) "later this year."
- Rumors after the Galaxy S26 Ultra debuted claimed other OEMs were looking to chase after Samsung's newest feature, and Xiaomi and Honor were highlighted as potential candidates.
Samsung's Privacy Display was a true highlight for the Galaxy S26 series, and another rumor expands on which of its competitors will do the same.
Rumors about this have continued on social media, with tipster Yogesh Brar claiming that Xiaomi is working on a Privacy Display (via Digital Trends). Early speculation from Brar claims that Xiaomi is working on a feature that's "like" Samsung's Privacy Display. This could be due to the Chinese OEM chasing a path toward this security feature through software.
Brar claims that Xiaomi could deploy its version of Privacy Display through a future HyperOS update. The post says this might arrive with HyperOS 4 "later this year." Exactly how this could work is still unclear, especially since Xiaomi is (allegedly) chasing a software route, not hardware. As the publication theorizes, Xiaomi's software-based Privacy Display could have some significant limitations compared to a hardware version.