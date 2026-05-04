This Samsung display tech offers a glimpse into what a Galaxy e-reader could look like
These colorful e-paper displays from Samsung might foreshadow a potential entry into a new consumer market.
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Samsung makes a big show of its displays every chance it gets. At MWC 2026, we got to experience the latest display demos from the Korean tech giant. This included Samsung's Privacy Display tech from the S26 Ultra, LEAD 2.0 with barely discernible bezels, as well as slidable screens.
Unexpectedly, Samsung has not made a splash about its color E Ink screens, but the tech exists, and so do purchasable products featuring this display tech. The Color E-Paper EMDX series from Samsung was launched in the Korean market in June 2025. Samsung quietly released 32-inch and 13-inch versions of its e-paper signage in the U.S. in March 2026.
While these are not consumer products, businesses can purchase the EMDX series. This prompts us to ask a very important question: Will we see consumer products from Samsung with color E Ink displays in the near future?Article continues below