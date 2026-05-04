This Samsung display tech offers a glimpse into what a Galaxy e-reader could look like

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These colorful e-paper displays from Samsung might foreshadow a potential entry into a new consumer market.

Samsung Color E-Paper EMDX 32&quot;
(Image credit: Samsung)
Gadget Weekly

Inspector Lloyd

(Image credit: Android Central)

Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Samsung makes a big show of its displays every chance it gets. At MWC 2026, we got to experience the latest display demos from the Korean tech giant. This included Samsung's Privacy Display tech from the S26 Ultra, LEAD 2.0 with barely discernible bezels, as well as slidable screens.

While these are not consumer products, businesses can purchase the EMDX series. This prompts us to ask a very important question: Will we see consumer products from Samsung with color E Ink displays in the near future?

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