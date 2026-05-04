Walmart could be prepping a budget smart speaker with Gemini baked in

Click for next article

What you need to know

Google could finally be opening Gemini to third-party speakers, with Walmart likely first in line.

A new Onn speaker listing reveals Gemini onboard, featuring Google Cast for Audio support, smart home controls, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 10W driver.

While official pricing is under wraps, the Onn model is expected to undercut Google’s own unreleased $100 Home Speaker.

Google seems to be opening up its Gemini AI to third-party smart speakers, and Walmart looks set to be the first to take advantage.

A new Onn smart speaker has appeared on the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) website, first spotted by a Reddit user. The listing hints at Gemini running inside, not the older Google Assistant we’re used to (via Android Authority).

Since late 2023, there haven’t been any third-party smart speakers using Google’s latest AI. The last major ones were JBL’s Authentics 200, 300, and 500, which came with Assistant built in.

Article continues below

The first of its kind

Now, Google has been quietly focusing on Gemini for Home and has offered early access on its own speakers for the past year. But no third-party devices have launched with Gemini until this Walmart leak came along.

The CSA filing says it supports Google Cast for Audio, smart home controls, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, physical playback buttons, LED indicators, and a 10W driver. For those concerned about privacy, it also has a far-field mic array with a hardware kill switch. When you flip the switch, the mic is completely off, with no software involved.

The listing shows the speaker has a compact, simple design, matching Walmart’s affordable Onn products. There’s no price yet, but based on Onn’s history, it will likely cost less than Google’s $100 Home Speaker, which also hasn’t been released yet.

It remains unclear when the smart speaker becomes available. Walmart hasn’t made any official announcements, but the CSA listing suggests the launch could be soon. After all, new Onn 4K streaming sticks and Pro models have already appeared in stores quietly.