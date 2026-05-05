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What you need to know

Google details its second major update today (May 5), rolling out an expanded set of automations, starters, and conditions for supported smart home devices.

Devices include "Security & Access" control, appliances for "Start & Stop" parameters, automatic vacuum cleaners, and more.

Public Preview prepares to roll out Ask Home for the web, giving computer users access to camera history and more, alongside "Quick Actions" in the app's notifications.

Google's rolling out a double featurette for its smart home environment today (May 5), giving its app users a more refined experience with their devices.

This morning, the company announced a few ways it's advancing its mobile app, beginning with a new set of "robust" automations, starters, and conditions for supported devices. While this might've been a pain point for some users, Google says it's rolling out expanded support for Security & Access control. Users will find controls for arming/disarming security systems, door lock monitoring, and binary sensors, such as contact/no contact or freeze/no freeze.

Appliance automations are getting a much-needed boost this week, too. Google says users can now set their "Start & Stop" state. Users will find "start, stop, pause, and resume" options for washers, dryers, and coffee machines. These capabilities extend to automatic vacuum cleaners, so you can tell it to "dock, pause, or resume" its duties. Additionally, users will find better support for device power management and "Switch events," meaning you can manage smart switch inputs, like "initial presses, long-presses, and release events."

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The remaining support updates are as follows:

(Image credit: Google)

While these updates focus on controlling your smart home devices, Google highlights another area for improvement: smart home management.

The Google Home app is supposed to be your digital eye in the sky for everything involving your home. This update prepares users for two updates: Access Ask Home on Web and improved notifications. Regarding the latter, Google says Public Preview users can use "Quick Action" in a notification for "instant" device control. It adds that if you have multiple properties and receive an alert, the app will intelligently switch to that property without manual input.

The Access Ask Home on Web will arrive in Public Preview soon. This gives users a new way to check their camera history, devices, or create new automations, as this feature comes to computers.