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What you need to know

Users on Reddit have started voicing their displeasure with One UI 8.5 after noticing a missing feature for recording videos.

Reports say that Samsung has removed the filters option for recordings, which has been confirmed on multiple fronts by other tests.

One UI 8.5 is a substantial update from Samsung, delivering AI call screening, image editing tools, UI changes, Quick Share with iOS, and more.

Users have been receiving One UI 8.5 for a while now, and this past week has been rough for users who enjoyed certain recording features.

A few days ago, a thread got started on the Galaxy S23 Ultra subreddit, stating that Samsung removed video filters in the One UI 8.5 update (via SamMobile). The user's report reads, "Did they seriously remove the filters option from video mode on the 8.5? Or is it replaced?" This spurred a discussion, as users were quick to check their devices, while others remained hesitant about updating if this was true.

Android Central's Take I'm a little surprised I didn't notice this when I got the update. I enjoy taking photos, and even videos occasionally of things around the city. I've never touched the filters, but that little icon was always there with an orange dot. Now, it's not. This is a useful feature for users who don't have the heavy-duty programs on a computer to edit their videos. It's convenient. Right on their phones. Unfortunately, Samsung's taken it away.

The OP (original poster) states that they checked their recording settings on UHD and FHD (30fps/60fps) and found that the recording filters have completely vanished. One user claimed that they needed to switch to 1080p, which was quickly refuted by the OP after checking their device. Other users chimed in on the situation, expressing their unwillingness to update to One UI 8.5 after tests were conducted. One user said they frequently used the black and white filter for recordings, and since the entire selection has disappeared, they may not update.

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