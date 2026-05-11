Samsung's biggest One UI update yet is finally rolling out in the U.S.

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What you need to know

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update for Galaxy S25 phones in the U.S.

One UI 8.5 brings Galaxy S26 features like call screening and AI image editing tools.

Galaxy S25 users can now use Quick Share to send files directly to Apple devices.

The update also adds a redesigned UI, upgraded DeX, and Perplexity-powered Bixby.

You've been hearing about it for months, but it's finally here, as Samsung has officially started rolling out One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 series in the U.S.

Samsung has been developing One UI 8.5 for the past couple of months, and after a long beta cycle, the company first rolled out the update in South Korea and parts of Asia and Europe last week. Now, the update is finally making its way to users in the U.S. as well.

The U.S. One UI 8.5 build carries the version number S938USQU9CZDP and is around 4.4GB in size. It's also worth noting that the update still carries the April security patch, even though Samsung has already released the May patch for the Galaxy S26 series.

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For now, the update appears to be limited to the Galaxy S25 lineup. However, Samsung has already started expanding One UI 8.5 to older Galaxy devices globally, including the Galaxy S24 series and foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, so you can expect a wider rollout in the U.S. soon as well.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

As for features, One UI 8.5 finally brings a number of Galaxy S26 features to the Galaxy S25 series. This includes things like call screening and AI-powered image editing using text prompts. Samsung has also added support for sharing files with Apple devices, meaning you can now use Quick Share to AirDrop files to iPhones on One UI 8.5.

On top of that, the update also brings several UI changes, including a customizable Quick Settings panel, improved lock screen features, redesigned first-party apps, and more. There's also the addition of Perplexity-powered Bixby, along with improvements to Samsung DeX.

If you still haven't received the update, keep checking the Software update section in Settings, as Samsung has already started the rollout. If you're using a carrier-locked Galaxy S25 device, the update may take a few extra days to arrive.