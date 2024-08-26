Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rumors and everything we want to see

It's kind of hard to believe that Google decided to stick with the foldable form factor for more than just a year. Especially after seeing how the Pixel Fold fell short of pretty much every other foldable phone in 2023.

Thankfully, some of that seems to be rectified as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold adopts a much more modern design. It also helps that Google's latest foldable shares the same chipset as the rest of the Pixel 9, meaning that it won't miss out on features like the Pixel Fold did when the Pixel 8 launched.

That being said, we're always interested in what could come next, and that trend continues with the release of a potential Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It seems that Google needed a year to get its phone lineup properly aligned. Traditionally, the latest Pixel phones have been announced in September before being released sometime in October. However, the Pixel Fold arrived in June 2023, just four months before the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro made their way to the market.

In 2024, Google opted for a different approach, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was announced alongside the three other devices in the Pixel 9 lineup. However, the only difference this time is that Google decided to proceed with a staggered launch, with the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL coming first, with the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold being released in early September.

Provided that this is the "new norm" for Google, this would set the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to be released in early September of 2025. However, we also wouldn't be surprised if the Pixel 10 lineup is pushed back into October.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specs

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Seeing as we're just now getting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, there's really not much to go on regarding specs for its successor. However, we have already seen quite a few leaks and rumors when it comes to Google's Tensor G5 chip.

Going from the Tensor G3 to the G4 wasn't exactly the generational leap we might have hoped for. Google put more of a focus in improving the AI performance, which makes sense given the improvements made to Gemini. If the rumors are to be believed, the Tensor G5 is shaping up to be more performant, and exciting.

For one, rumors suggest that Google will be relying on TSMC, instead of Samsung, for manufacturing of the G5. This might come as a surprise given that Google and Samsung co-developed the Tensor platform.

(Image credit: Source: Google)

One of the primary complaints about Google's Tensor processors has been related to overheating while still lagging behind the likes of Apple and Qualcomm. TSMC seemingly has managed to provide some relief here, as the Tensor G5 is rumored to use TSMC's 3nm process.

Along with providing better performance and efficiency, it would also put Google in line with Apple's A17 Pro SoC. Apple was the first to make use of a 3nm phone processor, while Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still made on the 4nm process.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Wishlist

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

From a design standpoint, Google introduced quite a dramatic change with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold compared to the original Pixel Fold. It's now more in line with many of the best foldable phones, ditching the passport-like design in favor of something that looks more modern. That being said, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold still falls short in a few areas, so let's take a look at a few things we'd like to see in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Cameras worthy of the price tag

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

When you pay more than $1,000 for a smartphone, you would expect it to offer a no-compromise flagship experience. However, foldable phones released in North America often fall quite a bit short of their slab counterparts. We're willing to give Google a bit of leeway here, as the company's machine learning helps to produce stunning images from outdated camera hardware.

Even with that in mind, we're not exactly talking about the days of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799 but doesn't offer the same level of quality provided by the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, two phones that are much less expensive.

Google prioritized the design over the cameras with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as the company focused on a thinner phone than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open. At a bare minimum, we'd hope that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers the same cameras as the Pixel 10 Pro, if not better.

Stylus support

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It took Samsung three generations to implement stylus support with its foldable phone. We were quietly hoping that Google's second attempt would bring stylus support, but that would've likely resulted in a thicker device due to the additional screen layer required.

As long as Google sticks to the book-style foldable, we would love for the ability to write down notes. It's become a bit of an overlooked feature of the Galaxy Z Fold series, but having this capability can't be understated when you need (or want) it.

PWM-friendly screens

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

You probably could have guessed that this section would be here, as it seems that most companies besides Honor don't really care about PWM rates. However, it's rather unfortunate that these companies are unwilling to cater to all potential customers.

Although it's estimated that about 10% of people are affected by display flickering and PWM rates, that's still no excuse for those to feel as though they're being ignored. Nick Sutrich, Android Central Senior Content Producer, has been suffering from these problems for more than a year. Because of that reason, he's unable to enjoy the spoils of using a plethora of devices.

Perhaps it's time for Google to take a page out of Honor's playbook, implementing displays like the Honor 200 Pro that offer PWM-friendly displays. Otherwise, it's either opting for a different phone entirely or being relegated to rooting the phone, provided that a suitable kernel is available that allows you to manually adjust the PWM levels.

Is it time for a Pixel Flip?

(Image credit: Android Central)

With two iterations of foldable phones under its belt, it might be time for Google to expand its lineup of Pixel phones even further. Book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold, OnePlus Open, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are arguably more versatile, but sales numbers suggest foldable flip phones are more popular.

Not everyone needs or wants a phone that doubles as a foldable tablet in their bag or pocket. Instead, there are many who prefer having a slab phone that folds in half. This is especially true as companies like Samsung, Motorola, and others figure out different ways to improve the usability of the outer cover screen.

Google introducing a Pixel Flip would help to squash any potential concerns about the company being committed to the foldable space. While at the same, providing another option to compete with the likes of Samsung and Motorola. We just hope that a potential Pixel Flip wouldn't mean the end of the Pixel Fold.