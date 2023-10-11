Google Pixel 8 Pro initial review: five days with Google's greatest phone

The Pixel 8 Pro is the best phone Google has ever made, bar none. With seven years of promised updates, an incredible design with stellar build quality, excellent battery life, and AI features that are set to revolutionize how you use your phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the flagship phone to beat in 2023.

As I round out my fifth day with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, I can't help but remain impressed at the work Google has put into this series. Pixel phones have long been my preference but they've nearly always felt like a huge compromise — aside from the camera, of course.

But the Pixel 8 Pro, in particular, feels like the end of the compromise era. With Tensor G3, Google has moved firmly in its own direction regarding mobile computing, putting an increased emphasis on AI computing as it launches new features to coincide with the improved processing capabilities of the phone.

Alongside that, Google has directly addressed many complaints about the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro including improving the build quality, getting rid of the curved display, swapping out the fingerprint-magnet shiny glass back with a new soft-touch matte glass, and promising an unheard-of seven years of major Android updates.

It's the phone we've always wanted from Google and, even just five days in, I'm ready to declare it the best Android phone you can buy today.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price and availability

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is available from October 12, 2023. For the first time ever, every Pixel 8 phone includes seven years of Android updates, feature drops, and security updates, making the Pixel 8 the longest-supported flagship Android smartphone on the market.

The Pixel 8 Pro retails for $999 and includes 128GB of storage but you can upgrade to 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage for an extra cost. The Pixel 8 Pro ships in Black, Porcelain, and Bay (blue) colorways. Thankfully the best Pixel 8 deals mean this price will almost certainly be less for you.

The Pixel 8 Pro is available in North America in the U.S. and Canada. European availability includes Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, and the U.K. It’s also available in Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The AI paradigm shift

It's hard to downplay just what Google has done to the AI conversation with a single product. Ever since we've learned that AI can create art, write papers, and summarize articles for us, many of us have realized that the "old ways" of doing things are quickly dying.

But while I could spend time talking about the potential "ethical concerns" that have been raised regarding some of the new features, I'd rather just talk about how well they work here.

Chief among the new features are Magic Editor and Best Take, both of which ride that line of ethical concerns some have already taken up. Best Take is by far the best new feature simply because it seems to work every single time I try it.

In a nutshell, Best Take was designed to "perfect" your group photos by taking the best-captured faces from a series of photos taken around the same time. For this feature to work, you'll need to take at least 3 or 4 photos back to back. I'd wager most people do this with group photos, anyway, so you shouldn't have to go out of your way to make the feature work.

Once you edit any of the photos in the series, tapping Best Take — found under tools in the photo editor — will analyze adjacent photos in your camera roll and give you a way to select the best ones. The feature will automatically identify which faces it thinks are best and provide you with a possible "best photo" right off the bat, but you can tap any of the identified faces and select another pose.

Magic Editor, on the other hand, is designed to help you adjust the placement of people and objects in a photo. This could be anything from moving your hand to make it look like you were holding the Sun in the sky to resizing a dinosaur skull in a museum to make it look larger.

Both tools work unbelievably well...when they do work, that is. Google is being extremely cautious with what kinds of photos you can use these AI tools on, presumably, to help fight against the same "ethical concerns" raised already.

While I appreciate Google not jumping head first into what could be a debacle, it's incredibly frustrating to try to use a new advertised feature and constantly run up against "sorry, we can't do that with this photo" error messages. Get used to seeing the error above because it constantly addled my experience with these two new photo editing tools.

The worst part is that most of the time I simply didn't understand why I was receiving an error in the first place. Several group shots told me that Best Take couldn't get a clear view of the faces in the shot when there was nothing at all obstructing them. That even included times when I had 5-10 similar shots, so it should have had plenty of source material to work with.

But Audio Magic Eraser worked unbelievably well. So well, in fact, that I'd be comfortable with calling this the defining AI-powered feature of the Pixel 8 series. Thus far, I haven't found a video it doesn't work on — that's directly at odds with the finicky Magic Editor and Best Take features — and it seems to be able to identify a wide range of sounds and effectively "edit" them out of a video.

Magic Editor and Best Take were cool when they wanted to work, but Audio Magic Eraser feels like the definitive AI-powered feature of the Pixel 8.

Based on my testing so far, sounds that regularly loop or repeat are normally edited out best, but it still gets plenty of one-off type noises that it'll identify as background noise. I was also impressed at the processing speed for this feature, especially given how long features like Magic Editor can take.

I'll continue testing out all of the available AI features of the Pixel 8 Pro for the final review.

Design, display, and experience

Google has rapidly improved the Pixel experience since the Pixel 6 launched, and the Pixel 8 Pro is yet another phenomenal leap for the series as a whole. Everything from the build quality to daily comfort has been improved, and it's hard to identify my new favorite hardware feature.

The matte glass back feels so good it's ridiculous. I'm a sucker for finishes like this because they get rid of fingerprints, make it less slippery to hold, and just look really high-quality.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 8 Pro OS Android 14 Display 6.7-inch Super Actua display, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (2992 x 1344), HDR10+, 2400 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Chipset Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 security module RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB, 1TB (US) Rear camera 1 50MP f/1.68, 1.2um pixels, PDAF, OIS, 4K at 60fps Rear camera 2 48MP f/1.95, 0.8um pixels, 125.5-degree wide-angle with autofocus Rear camera 3 48MP f/2.8, 0.7um pixels, OIS, 5x optical zoom Front camera 10.5MP f/2.2, 1.22um pixels, wide-angle Connectivity (US, CA, UK, AU) Wi-Fi 7, Sub-6 5G (mmWave in US), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2 Connectivity (TW, SG, IN) Wi-Fi 6, Sub-6 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2 Ingress Protection IP68 dust and water resistance Security In-screen fingerprint module, face unlock Audio Stereo sound, USB-C Battery 5050mAh, 30W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm, 213g Colors Matte Black, Porcelain, Bay

The new, more rounded corners make the phone even more comfortable to hold than the Pixel 7 Pro, which is already a far more comfortable phone than something like a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with its square corners.

And the new flat display is exactly what I've been hoping Google would do for a while now. The bezels are teeny tiny, and good Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors are actually easy to come by without spending a fortune.

Image 1 of 4

At the Made by Google event last week, Google announced that the OLED display on the Pixel 8 Pro was the brightest display on any phone on the market, with a peak brightness level of 2,400 nits. As someone who is PWM-sensitive, I cringed at this number, assuming that there was no way I could comfortably use this display for any length of time.

Despite being a PWM-sensitive individual, I'm able to use the Pixel 8 Pro's insanely bright display with no comfort issues.

Imagine my surprise when I had no issues using the display at all, even without my astigmatism-correcting glasses! It's been five days now, and I have yet to feel any eye strain at all from this display, which is something that I can't say with most other flagships at this price — especially Samsung phones.

Google hasn't informed me what's different this time around, but I've been using my favorite screen dimmer app with the system display brightness at 100% to cut down on flickering, and everything's been great. I have no idea if the comfort factor will continue, but I'd be extremely happy if it did. After all, I'd love to use a Pixel phone full-time again.

Most of the rest of the experience has been incredibly solid, as well. Daily performance is stellar, and I haven't noticed any overheating at all yet. The phone got warm when I was using Magic Editor and other photo editing tools, but nothing uncomfortable.

Gaming performance isn't much better than with Tensor G2 on the Pixel 7 Pro, which, for me, was disappointing. Games like Fortnite and Minecraft run fine enough, but there are a lot of noticeable framerate drops and hiccups along the way.

Thankfully, battery life is absolutely superb. I haven't seen a single day where I have to top the phone up after charging in the morning. Plus, 30W charging is pretty fast, even if it's not the fastest on the market.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Cameras

The Pixel 7 Pro's cameras were already excellent, yet, somehow, Google made them even better on the Pixel 8 Pro. I'm not going to go into exhaustive detail about the differences just yet, but I'd like to highlight a few photos to compare with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Image 1 of 12

Based on my results here, I'm quite happy with the Google Pixel 8 Pro's main camera. Shots are clean and devoid of the "digital" look that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's main camera tends to capture. Macro shots, likewise, look better on the Pixel 8 Pro for the same reason.

But the Pixel 8 Pro still doesn't zoom quite as well as the Galaxy S23 Ultra in any light I tested. Plus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a front-facing camera that produces nicer imagery.

I'll be doing my usual full-suite test over the next week, so look for that Google Pixel 8 Pro camera review in the near future.

Competition

As the price of the Pixel 8 Pro just saw a $100 increase, the phone is now even closer to a directly-priced competitor of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As you saw in the camera portion above, the Pixel 8 Pro and S23 Ultra trade blows depending on what's being captured, but the Pixel will come out on top when capturing crisp images of moving pets and children.

The S23 Ultra sports both better battery life and a faster processor, making it a better choice for folks who like to play games on their phone regularly. Plus, Samsung's software is more full-featured than Google's, but Samsung doesn't have all the fun little AI tools Google launched with the Pixel 8 Pro just yet.

Plus, Google is promising seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8 Pro, while Samsung only offers four for the S23 Ultra. For some people, that's going to be the better value and an easy way to choose between the two flagships.

Should you buy?

You should buy if...

- You want a phone with amazing AI tools and an even better camera.

- You want a phone that's supported for nearly a decade.

- You love the Pixel experience.

You shouldn't buy if...

- You want the best mobile gaming performance.

- You like to use utilities like Samsung DeX or Motorola Ready For.

It's becoming harder and harder to find reasons not to recommend a Google Pixel phone. The Pixel 8 Pro is the best phone Google has ever made, bar none. It's got an improved build over its predecessors, a more efficient processor that doesn't get hot under pressure, great battery life, and stunning cameras.

Plus, Google's new AI tools are a marvel when they work. At this point, some tools like Magic Editor and Best Take are a little too finicky for my taste, but time may iron out some of the issues I ran across. Still, Audio Magic Eraser and the improved normal Magic Eraser do a bang-up job of helping users easily edit out common issues in their videos and photos.

And Google's commitment to supporting the Pixel 8 Pro with major Android updates for seven years is simply unmatched by any major smartphone company — even Apple! While the $100 price hike is tough, being supported for such a long time is a meaningful improvement that's worth the trade-off and makes this the best flagship smartphone you can buy today.