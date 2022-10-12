Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Relentless refinement

Google isn't reinventing the wheel with the Pixel 7 Pro; it is instead refining the design it introduced last year and rolling out a slate of camera and software features that make a big difference. The Tensor G2 is at the heart of these changes, powering the new features that rely heavily on machine learning, like Photo Unblur. The cameras are even better than last year, and the Pixel 7 Pro gets huge upgrades on the video front. The in-screen sensor has been overhauled and is fast and reliable, and the device runs Android 13 with exclusive software additions. It may not have bold hardware changes, but the Pixel 7 Pro delivers in the areas that truly matter.

Google overhauled its hardware and software efforts last year. The Pixel 6 Pro showcased a bold new design language and high-end camera hardware that elevated Google's flagship to the highest echelons of the smartphone industry, and Android 12 was a major undertaking that introduced the Material You design language.

So it's understandable that Google decided to play it safe this year on both fronts; Android 13 has a few new features, but by and large is a minimal upgrade that doesn't break the mold.

The Pixel 7 Pro is much the same way, with the phone building on the foundations of its predecessor. The design aesthetic has been refined along with the internal hardware, and you'll find new cameras at the back and front. While the hardware hasn't changed too much, Google is introducing a raft of camera and software features that are exclusive to the Pixels, and these, more than anything else, make the Pixel 7 Pro stand out amongst the best Android phones.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Price and availability

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google unveiled the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch on October 6, 2022, and the devices are going up for sale starting October 13. Like previous years, Google's Pixel phone portfolio is limited to select global markets — including North America and the U.K. — and that number has increased to 17, with five new regions added to the list: Denmark, India, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. The inclusion of India is a huge deal as it marks a welcome return of the Pixel flagship in the region following a four-year hiatus (and it made getting the review unit that much easier).

On that note, I'm writing the review after using the Pixel 7 Pro for five days in Hyderabad, India. That's not nearly adequate time to test all the camera features and pit the phone against its immediate rivals, so look out for an update to the camera section hitting sometime next week. The phone was running stable Android 13 out of the box and had an OTA update to build TD1A.220804.009.A2 as soon as I finished setting it up.

The Pixel 7 Pro is available with 12GB of RAM as standard, and the base version has 128GB of internal storage. That particular model costs $899 in the U.S., and the Pixel 7 Pro is also sold in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, with each tier costing $100 more. The device is available at all three carriers in the U.S. as well as Google Fi, and you can pick up the phone at major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and straight from Google.

The Pixel 7 Pro is available in Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian colors, and here's what it costs in various global markets:

Pixel 7 Pro (12GB/128GB): $899 / £849 / €899 / ₹84,990

$899 / £849 / €899 / ₹84,990 Pixel 7 Pro (12GB/256B): $999 / £949 / €999

$999 / £949 / €999 Pixel 7 Pro (12GB/512GB): $1,099

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google hasn't changed the design aesthetic too much from last year, and the Pixel 7 Pro shares the same overarching design with a few tweaks. The camera bar at the back covers the width of the phone, but this time, it's made out of metal instead of glass, with cutouts for the cameras. This makes the back look much more refined.

Google made subtle changes to the design language, making the Pixel 7 Pro look just that little bit more elegant.

This refinement is noticeable in the way the camera bar blends into the aluminum mid-frame, creating a seamless look that looks great. There isn't a traditional two-tone design for the glass back, with Google instead using a contrasting color for the camera bar; again, this ends up looking more polished than what we got last year.

The glass back still has the same glossy finish, and smudges are easily noticeable on the Hazel color variant I'm using. The regular Pixel 7 also has the same finish, but that model gets a matte texture for the mid-frame.

Google isn't being as bold with color choices this time, with Hazel the most striking of the three available choices. The Snow and Obsidian options are more muted, but they include a similar two-tone effect at the back. Like last year, the glass back is covered by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus, and while I haven't tested the efficacy of the glass protection on the Pixel 7 Pro, I did so several times with its predecessor, and it has fared remarkably well.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a largely similar in-hand feel as the dimensions haven't changed too much, with the phone 1mm shorter and 0.7mm wider than its predecessor. The added width makes it a little more awkward to use, but for what it's worth, it isn't as wide as the Galaxy S22 Ultra — and at 212g, it is 16g lighter.

What's still irksome is the location of the power button; unlike most Android phones, the Pixel 7 Pro has the power button above the volume rocker, and that meant I was constantly hitting the volume up button to unlock the phone for the first few days.

A big change this year is that the in-screen fingerprint sensor is actually usable — it is fast and works unerringly, and doesn't have any of the issues that plagued the Pixel 6 Pro. Google isn't messing with the extras, with the Pixel 7 Pro retaining IP68 dust and water resistance. You'll also find a SIM card slot, and if you need to use more than one SIM at the same time, there's eSIM as well.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Screen

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There isn't anything new on the screen front, with Google reusing the same 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) panel as last year. The Pixel 7 Pro has the same 120Hz refresh rate, and it scales dynamically between 10Hz and 120Hz based on the content on the screen. It doesn't quite manage to go down to 1Hz like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Find X5 Pro, but that isn't something you'd notice in daily use anyway.

The 120Hz AMOLED panel is vibrant and gets brighter than last year, but it is prone to accidental touches.

The phone has thinner bezels on all sides than its predecessor, and that has an unintended side-effect: accidental touches. Google retained the dual-curved design with the edges falling away to the sides to extend the screen real estate, and as a result, your palm inevitably comes into contact with the sides.

Most phones have a delineation zone where the touch action on the sides isn't registered, but not the Pixel 7 Pro — there were several instances in daily use when the screen registered these accidental touches. It is a real annoyance and one that Google needs to address with a software update.

If you're not a fan of dual-curved screens and want a flat AMOLED panel, you should take a look at the Pixel 7. It has a smaller 6.1-inch AMOLED screen that goes up to 90Hz, and the flat sides combined with the smaller screen make it easier to hold and use. Coming back to the Pixel 7 Pro, the screen has vibrant colors and excellent contrast levels, and I didn't have any issues with brightness levels.

The phone holds up particularly well for streaming content as well on the likes of Netflix and YouTube, and while it has stereo sound, it is average at best. It doesn't get loud or detailed, and the primary speaker is to blame — it comes across as tinny, and it doesn't hold up well during video calls. Google should have done better in this area.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Performance

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google introduced its first custom chipset last year with the Tensor and is following up on that with the Tensor G2 on the Pixel 7 Pro. With MediaTek and Qualcomm using the latest Arm v9 cores, Google is reusing the same core configuration as last year. This means we get two X1 cores alongside two A76 cores and four energy-efficient A55 cores, and while they have a lot to offer, they miss out on the overall efficiency gains that are evident with the Cortex X2, A710, and A510 cores.

Talking about efficiency, Google hasn't made the switch to a 4nm node either, continuing to use Samsung LSI's 5nm node for the Tensor G2. As always, let's take a look at how the Tensor G2 holds up against its rivals during synthetic workloads. I'm using the Zenfone 9 as the baseline for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as it posted the most consistent scores, and I'm including the iPhone 14 Pro in the list to showcase the potential of the A16 Bionic.

Category Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 7 Pro ASUS Zenfone 9 iPhone 14 Pro CrossMark (Overall) 840 855 1008 1328 Productivity 871 904 967 1299 Creativity 792 768 1042 1517 Responsiveness 902 1001 1036 950 3DMark Wild Life (score) 6462 6034 Maxed out Maxed out 3DMark Wild Life (FPS) 38.70 36.15 Maxed out Maxed out 3DMark Wild Life Extreme (score) 1939 1802 2801 3371 3DMark Wild Life Extreme (FPS) 11.6 10.8 16.75 20.2

I wasn't able to run Geekbench on the device to get single and multi-core scores, but given the minor changes to the core configuration, it shouldn't be too different to that of the Pixel 6 Pro in this regard. Crossmark offers a better estimate of how the device fares during real-life workloads. The Productivity test handles document editing and web browsing, and these scenarios often rely on the energy-efficient cores. The Pixel 7 Pro posts the lowest scores of the four devices outlined above, and that's down to the fact that it is using older Arm cores.

The Creativity test runs through video and image editing tasks, and here also we see the Pixel 7 Pro falling behind the rest of the pack. The Responsiveness test measures multi-tasking scenarios and app launches and is a good indicator of how fluid a phone will be in daily use. As it uses a mix of X1 and A78 cores, the Pixel 7 Pro posts figures that are nearly on par with the Zenfone 9.

As for 3DMark, the Pixel 7 Pro doesn't quite measure up to the Zenfone 9 or even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-based Galaxy S22 Ultra, and that is down to the Mali-G710. It's slower than the Pixel 6 Pro as well due to the fact that it has 10 shader cores, with the Mali-G78 in last year's model featuring double that amount.

That said, the Pixel 7 Pro is by no means a slow phone, and in my use, I didn't run into any issues while gaming — the phone delivered smooth framerates without any lag.

There is more than adequate power here for demanding games, but what the Pixel 7 Pro doesn't have is headroom for future use cases. We're talking about a differential of 15% at most, but for right now, there are zero issues with the Pixel 7 Pro on the performance front.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Continuing with the hardware, the Pixel 7 Pro has a fantastic vibration motor that offers granular feedback. It doesn't miss out on the connectivity front either — you get Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and AptX HD. The model sold in the U.S. has Sub-6 and mmWave 5G connectivity, with the global variant featuring Sub-6 bands.

5G service is finally kicking off in my region, but the Pixel 7 Pro I'm using only shows LTE and 3G; for those interested in buying the phone in India, Google says that it is "actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest."

As I stated above, the in-screen fingerprint module is fast and significantly better than last year, and this time, Google has introduced Face Unlock. Like every other Android manufacturer, the system relies on software algorithms and uses the front camera module.

It isn't as secure as the in-screen reader, but it's good to see Google finally offer the feature. That said, it just hasn't worked reliably for me; it wouldn't authenticate my features, and the few times it did so, it took an inordinate amount of time. After a point, it was just more convenient to use the fingerprint sensor.