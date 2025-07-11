Absurd Prime Day tech deals you can get instead of paying $2K for the Fold 7

Okay, look. I'm as excited as anyone about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as Samsung has seemingly finally listened to its customers and delivered a better and slimmer foldable phone. But these upgrades also came with another price increase, as the Fold 7 now starts at $1,999.

The phone itself doesn't launch for another couple of weeks, meaning that there are some great Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deals to take advantage of. However, seeing as Prime Day is quickly coming to an end, we figured it would be fun to see what other tech deals we could get for the cost of a single Fold 7.

8 Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11s

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I'm sure that if I decided to dig a bit deeper, I would've found a deal or two for some $50 or $75 Chromebooks. But those aren't actually Chromebooks I would recommend for anyone to even consider buying. The Chromebook Duet 11, on the other hand, is an excellent device, and the base model is almost $100 off.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11: $319.99 $229.99 at Amazon The Chromebook Duet 11 is less than a year old, is equipped with one of the best MediaTek chips, and comes with a keyboard in the box. Plus, it's also the best ChromeOS tablet out there, building on the success of its predecessors.

7 Pixel Tablets

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Although the clock is ticking on the Pixel Tablet, that doesn't mean you just shouldn't at least consider it. Even when the regular OS updates stop coming, the tablet will continue to work, but it just won't enjoy any new features. And while this deal doesn't include the Docking Station, there are plenty of other ways to turn this into a modern Nest Hub Max.

Google Pixel Tablet: $399 $279 at Best Buy I've adored my Pixel Tablet since the day it arrived, and use it every day. It's honestly the only piece of technology that I can say that about. So if you don't want the most powerful or flashy tablet out there, just grab this deal before it's gone; you won't regret it.

46 Retro gaming handhelds

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As it currently stands, I have almost 100 different retro, Android, and x86 gaming handhelds combined. To this day, the Miyoo Mini Plus is my favorite, with only the Anbernic RG34XXSP being able to even come close. It's pocketable, has an excellent screen, and is powered by the best custom firmware to come to any retro handheld.

Miyoo Mini Plus: $53.99 $43.99 at Amazon There's just something about being able to throw the Miyoo Mini Plus in my pocket wherever I go. And if I'm standing in line or waiting for something, I can just take it out and progress through another round of Pokémon Pinball.

5 Pixel 9's + two years of cell service for each

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Despite being firmly planted in the camp of foldable phones, I recognize that those aren't for everyone. So when someone comes to me for a recommendation, the Pixel 9 is the first phone that I suggest. It's really just a solid device overall, without the glitz and glam of its competitors, while still being more than sufficient for the majority of your needs.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $359, plus BOGO year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile When I first saw this deal, I couldn't believe it. Surely it can't be very often that you can get a good phone AND two years of cell service for less than $400. If my contract was up for renewal, this would make me think long and hard about whether it was time to switch.

3 Moto Razr+ flip phones

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Admittedly, I used to poke fun at Derrek for his affinity of the Motorola Razr line, but those days are in the past. Motorola has proven that it's not just offering a novelty flip phone, but has actually surpassed Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip line. And while this Prime Day deal might not be for the most recent release, it's still a damn good phone.

Motorola Razr+ (2024): $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon Saving $400 on any phone is nothing to snub your nose at, especially one that looks and performs as well as the Razr+ (2024).

104 sets of earbuds

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I don't know what you would do with more than 100 sets of earbuds, but hey, at least you'll always have a backup. These were actually recommended to my AC Contributor, Brady Snyder, and I picked up a pair for myself. I'm no audiophile, but he tells me that they sound pretty good given the price, so I'll take his word for it.

KZ ZSN Pro X: $23.99 $19.19 at Amazon No, you don't actually need more than 100 sets of earbuds, but at this price, it might be worth picking up a couple just in case you need to replace them in the future. For less than $20, there's really not much to complain about.

250 Anker USB-C Charging Cables

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This was the last idea that came to mind, and I'm glad that it did because it's also the most absurd of the bunch. I almost went the "normal" route, including just a single cable, but then I stumbled across this two-pack from Anker and was sold. Two hundred and fifty cables. I don't think there's anything else to say.