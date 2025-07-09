The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE isn't even a day old yet — it's available for pre-order now but won't hit shelves for weeks. Normally, I'd recommend checking out the best Galaxy Z flip 7 FE preorder deals to try and save a few bucks if you're interested in the new budget foldable.

This time, things are different. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is one of the worst Android phone deals I've seen in some time, and you shouldn't buy it. Instead of paying $900 for the "budget" Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the Motorola Razr 2024 is a much better choice. Its retail price of $699.99 is already cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE by a wide margin, but this Amazon Prime Day offer takes another 29% off, hitting a standout $499.99 deal price.

The Motorola Razr 2024 is a year old, but so is the hardware inside the "new" Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. It'll handle all your daily needs just fine while meeting you at a truly-affordable price point.

The problem with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is that buyers are being asked to pay too much while getting too little. It starts with only 128GB of base storage, so you'll need to pay even more than that high $899 sticker price to match the Motorola Razr 2024. It's also powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset, a year-old platform based on the 4nm process that likely isn't much better or worse than the MediaTek chip inside the Razr 2024.

It's clear that the Razr 2024 is the better choice. It comes with 256GB of base storage by default, features the same 8GB of RAM, has bigger screens, and includes a higher-capacity battery with faster charging speeds. No matter which way you like at it, the Razr 2024 is better overall than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE — even if their costs were equal.

Of course, they aren't! This deal price for the Razr 2024 brings the flip phone down under $500, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is available for pre-order around the $900 mark. If you were hoping the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE would be your next affordable foldable, fear not, because the Razr 2024 is all that and more.