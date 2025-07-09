Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals — epic trade-in offers, free gift cards, and more

Samsung's latest foldable phones were just unveiled moments ago, and people from all over are already flocking to find the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals. The clamshell device (alongside the Z Fold 7 and new Z Flip 7 FE) will officially hit store shelves on July 25th, but if you don't want to wait, the following offers could save you some serious cash and hook you up with extras like free storage upgrades or Amazon gift cards.

It seems like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is setting itself up to be one of the best flip phones released this year, with an upgraded cover display, cutting-edge hinge, and the unrivalled power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. And if the $1,099.99 price tag is too much for you, Samsung aims to bring its foldable technology to a wider audience with the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Keep reading to see all of the best preorder deals on both phones, and feel free to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new offers as they're announced.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals

Samsung: Up to $600 off with trade-in | $150 off without, plus storage upgrade and more Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 directly from Samsung and you'll receive up to $600 off when you trade in an old or broken phone. Don't have anything to trade in? You'll still get a straight $120 in credit. The OEM will also hook you up with a free storage upgrade, exclusive color variants, and some bundle opportunities for accessories.

T-Mobile: Get the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for FREE with eligible trade-in and new line T-Mobile is living up to its deal-friendly reputation by giving away the Z Flip 7 for FREE when you process a trade-in and add a line with the Experience More, Go5G Plus, or Experience Beyond plan. You'll also get a free storage upgrade.

AT&T: Up to $1,100 off Samsung foldables with trade-in and new line AT&T has joined the party with a deal that slashes up to $1,100 off the Z Flip 7 when you add a qualified line and trade in an old or broken Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition. That could make the foldable completely free if you get the max credit!

Best Buy: Up to $600 off with trade-in, plus free storage upgrade If you'd rather buy an unlocked phone, check out this deal from Best Buy that gives you up to $600 off the Z Flip 7 when you trade in an eligible device. There's also a free storage upgrade up for grabs, plus some additional savings if you activate with Verizon or AT&T.

Amazon: TBD, free gift cards possibly, storage upgrade likely Amazon hasn't released its preorder deals just yet, but you can expect the retailer to offer a storage upgrade and (probably) a free gift card with each purchase, especially considering that Prime Day 2025 is going on. Check back later for confirmation!

What about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

Samsung: Up to $500 of trade-in credit, free storage upgrade, and more We're still waiting for most of the Z Flip 7 FE deals to go live, but if you don't want to wait, you can buy the more-affordable foldable from Samsung and get up to $500 of instant trade-in credit along with a free storage boost to 256GB. Skip the trade-in and you'll still get $100 of credit.

More preorder deals will be announced soon. Didn't find the offer you were looking for? Check back in a few hours to see what's new: I'll be adding new preorder opportunities as they're announced throughout the day.

FAQ

When does the Galaxy Z Flip 7 come out?

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is scheduled to hit store shelves on July 25th, alongside the more-affordable Z Flip 7 FE and premium Galaxy Z Fold 7. That means you have about two weeks to take advantage of preorder deals before they're gone.

What are the specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 7?

Similar to past Z Flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a clamshell device with two displays and a sturdy folding hinge. That's pretty much where the similarities end, as Samsung has packed the new generation with an upgraded, edge-to-edge cover display, some new hardware, and the lightest, thinnest frame of any Flip series phone to date. The battery is also larger than ever, plus you get all of the latest Galaxy AI software features with seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Should I buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

Although we haven't been able to study the two phones side by side just yet, it's most likely going to depend on your budget and what you're looking for in a foldable phone. With a starting price of $899.99, the FE is a bit more affordable than the standard Z Flip 7, but the trade-off is a weaker processor and less battery life. Whether or not that's a dealbreaker is up to you, but I'd start by seeing how much you can save using one of the preorder deals above. Who knows, maybe the right deal could make this question completely moot.