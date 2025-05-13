The 6 most clever ways to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: epic trade-in deals, free storage upgrades, and more
Slim phone, huge savings.
The Galaxy S25 Edge has officially arrived with a slim build and hefty price tag to match, so I've gathered six of the best preorder deals from across the web below. From epic trade-in opportunities to free storage upgrades and beyond, keep reading for the best ways to save cash on this Samsung phone before it hits store shelves on May 30th. So far, I've seen offers like $800 off with eligible trade-in at Samsung, or this Verizon deal that gets you the Edge for FREE if you add a line and trade in an eligible device. Not too shabby for a phone that isn't even out yet!
In case you missed the big announcement yesterday, the Galaxy S25 Edge boasts most of the same great specs found in the rest of the S25 series — including a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and all the latest AI-boosted software features — and packs them into an unbelievably thin, lightweight device. The only catch is that this lightweight build comes at the expense of battery life. Still, the S25 Edge is destined to earn a place among the best Android phones released this year, and thanks to the following preorder deals, you might get it for pretty cheap too.
Top Galaxy S25 Edge preorder deals
Samsung: up to $630 off with trade-in, free storage upgrade, $50 credit, and more
Buy the Galaxy S25 Edge directly from the source and you could receive up to $630 off when you trade in an old or broken device. You'll also get a free storage boost to 512GB and an additional $50 credit, just for kicks. As if that wasn't enough, Samsung is also offering some discounts on accessories when you bundle with your preorder.
T-Mobile: FREE with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan, plus storage upgrade
Trade in an eligible device and add a line with the Experience Beyond Go5G Next plan and T-Mobile will hook you up with $1,100 over 24 months, enough to make the Galaxy S25 Edge totally free. You'll also get twice the storage at no additional cost.
Verizon: FREE with any myPlan and eligible trade-in
Similar to the T-Mobile deal described above, process a trade-in and add a line with any of Verizon's myPlan options and you'll get enough promo credits to make the Galaxy S25 Edge completely free. There's no storage upgrade included in this deal though, so keep that in mind before you buy.
Amazon: free storage upgrade, $50 gift card
If you prefer the simplicity of an unlocked phone, preorder the Galaxy S25 Edge through Amazon and you'll get a free storage boost to 512GB and a $50 Amazon gift card for free.
AT&T: FREE with nearly any trade-in and qualifying unlimited plan
AT&T is also willing to send you a free Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge when you trade in and sign up (or upgrade) with a qualifying unlimited plan. The Big Three carrier will give you the max credit in exchange for just about any trade-in with a value of over $35, so dig up those old devices and see how much you can save.
Best Buy: free storage upgrade, up to $630 off with trade-in
Preorder the Galaxy S25 Edge from Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with a free storage upgrade (a $120 value) alongside $630 of potential trade-in credit.
