Samsung wants to give you a discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge before the phone is even announced

It's official: Samsung is gearing up to launch a new phone (presumably the Galaxy S25 Edge) during a virtual event on May 12th, and the OEM has wasted no time in dropping a deal ahead of the big announcement. Before the phone is even unveiled, you can score a nice $50 off when you sign up for the Galaxy Reserve program. Only your name and email address are required, and there's no obligation to buy if you're no longer interested when you see the phone.

Samsung has shared offers like this in the past, and believe me, it's pretty much the closest you can get to free money in this day and age. For what it's worth, I typically sign up every time new Samsung phones are announced, and I never have to deal with irritating marketing emails as a result. Samsung just hits me up once when the preorder period starts, and then I decide whether or not I want to move forward with my purchase. That's it. It's pretty nice.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The device in question is the fourth addition to Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, set to appear alongside the top-rated Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra that were released in January. If all of the leaks and rumors are correct, the Galaxy S25 Edge will boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display and use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the rest of the flagship lineup. You can also expect loads of AI features and seven years of software updates guaranteed.

The Edge is expected to sport a smaller battery than its counterparts, presumably to make room for the ultra-thin design that gives the phone its name. The S25 Edge is set to weigh just 163 grams and clock in at 5.85 millimeters of thickness.

We're sure to see some other deals when the phone is officially announced — trade-in opportunities, free gift cards, and so on — but if you want to guarantee yourself some savings today, the Galaxy Reserve program is an easy way to snag some free cash with very little hassle. You can thank me later.